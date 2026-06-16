Sean Penn wants Bradley Cooper for his January 6 movie

reports that Penn will direct a movie about a cop who gets caught up in the January 6, 2021, insurrection, and he wants Bradley Cooper to star in it, though there’s no deal yet for Cooper.

Penn also wrote the screenplay and will reunite with Warner Bros. for it, where he just worked to win his third Oscar forWhile this is described as a movie about a cop who eventually gets caught up in the January 6 attack on the Capitol, it’s “not a ‘January 6th movie,'” in the. Instead, it’s “an unexpected story about friendship” that focuses on the life of real cops who were there that day.

Those officers are reportedly on board with the project, though they haven’t been publicly named as of yet.reports that “the focus is on the subject’s early journey, one that led to him later becoming an American hero in the eyes of many. ” It’s not especially surprising that Penn would handle this subject matter. In 2022, hejust to see what was up.

What is somewhat unexpected, however, is that, should Warner’s merger with Paramount go through, this movie would end up the product of a corporation that has bent over backwards to appease the President. The president in question granted a whole bunch of pardons to people who were there that day immediately upon taking office in 2025 and still baselessly maintains that the 2020 election was stolen from him.speculates could be the subject of the still-untitled movie.

Fanone was a Capitol police officer and one-time Trump supporter who was beaten on January 6 and ended up striking some unexpected friendships, including, apparently, with Joan Baez. This is covered in his book





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