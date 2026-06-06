Sean Penn Vows to Quit Awards Ceremonies After Oscar Win, Cites Anxiety and Social Discomfort

Actor Sean Penn has declared he will never attend another awards ceremony, citing anxiety and social discomfort, despite winning the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role in "One Battle After Another." Penn shared his decision during a chat at the Tribeca Film Festival, explaining that the pressure of large groups and the politics of such events have become too much. He chose to skip the Academy Awards and instead traveled to Ukraine, where he was presented with a handmade "IronOscar" statuette made from metal of a destroyed railcar, a gift he deeply appreciated. This move underscores his rejection of Hollywood's award culture in favor of more substantive connections.

Sean Penn , the acclaimed actor, has declared that he will never attend another awards ceremony. During a conversation with CNN's Kaitlan Collins at the Tribeca Film Festival , the 65-year-old explained that these events represent "social discomfort" and cause him anxiety due to the overwhelming number of people.

He elaborated that he feels he only has "15 minutes per person" at such gatherings, which exacerbates his unease. Penn reflected on his past experiences at the Oscars, noting that he felt relief upon winning because so many colleagues had worked hard, but the political atmosphere and the sheer scale of the events have become too much. He has decided that he will not participate in any designated group larger than eight people anymore.

This announcement comes despite Penn winning the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor this year for his role in Paul Thomas Anderson's "One Battle After Another," a film that also starred Leonardo DiCaprio, Teyana Taylor, Benicio del Toro, and Chase Infiniti. The movie secured six awards out of its 13 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Penn chose to skip the Academy Awards ceremony, however, and instead traveled to Ukraine to show solidarity with the country during its ongoing war with Russia. While in Kyiv, he was presented with a symbolic "IronOscar" by Ukrainian Railways CEO Oleksandr Pertsovskyi. This handmade statuette was crafted from metal taken from a railcar destroyed by a Russian missile. Pertsovskyi told Penn, "You're missing the Oscars... we made this one.

It's not golden, but it's very real, and it's from the bottom of our hearts.

" Penn, visibly moved, hugged Pertsovskyi and thanked him for the treasure. Penn recounted that watching the Oscars from Ukraine gave him a different perspective; he told Collins, per Variety, "I really got to enjoy the Academy Awards for the first time.

" He contrasted this with his earlier decision, made after attending the Golden Globes earlier that year, to quit such events altogether. "The best that I could ever muster was relief," he mused about his past wins. His experience in Ukraine, receiving the "IronOscar" made from war-torn metal, seemed to underscore a deeper appreciation for genuine human connection over the pomp of Hollywood ceremonies.

The gesture from Ukrainian Railways highlighted a stark, heartfelt alternative to the golden statuette, resonating with Penn's desire to avoid the superficiality he associates with large-scale award shows. In summary, Sean Penn has vowed to no longer attend awards ceremonies, citing anxiety and social discomfort. His decision is firm, despite his recent Oscar win for "One Battle After Another," a film that achieved major success at the Academy Awards.

Instead of celebrating in Hollywood, Penn went to Ukraine, where he was honored with an "IronOscar" made from debris of Russian missile destruction, a token he cherished more than any traditional award. This act reflects his shift in priorities toward meaningful engagements away from the glare of Hollywood's biggest nights





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