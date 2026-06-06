After skipping out on this year's 98th Academy Awards, Sean Penn enjoyed watching the awards show on television for once.

Bruce Campbell Explains ‘Evil Dead’ Has “Moved Away” From Ash: “Not Part Of Any Big Overriding Story Or Scheme”John Nacion/PMC“I won’t go anywhere to be with a designated group beyond eight people,” Penn said during a conversation on Friday at the Tribeca Film Festival, according toSean Penn Says Gift Of Oscar To Ukraine’s President Zelensky Was “Inspired By Shame Towards Motion Picture Academy” Noting that any more than that “is just anxiety- and dread-inducing,” Penn said that “everybody understood” on the“They know me, and they felt that it was better for my mental health,” said Penn, adding: “Having only felt relief a couple other times, I got to be excited watching the awards.

I really got to enjoy the Academy Awards for the first time. It was great. ”Penn admitted he chose to schedule a trip to meet with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the Oscars telecast, so he wouldn’t have to attend. , Penn explained “the best I could ever muster was relief” over the victories, knowing that the people involved with those movies were supporting him.

The actor opted to sit out the rest of awards season after attending the 83rd Golden Globes in January, noting he couldn’t handle “all the selfies” and small talk.

“People should not do selfies with anyone ever. It’s bad for you,” said Penn.

“The Holocaust grandmother and her 6-year-old paraplegic wheeling over? A hard no.”” for standing by the country since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022. Oleksandr Pertsovskyi, CEO of Ukrainian Railways, even presented him with an Oscar-shapedParamount+ Lands ‘Cop Land’ Series From James Mangold & Robert LevineComments On Deadline Hollywood are monitored. So don't go off topic, don't impersonate anyone, and don't get your facts wrong.





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