Sean Payton doesn't agree with your hot Bo Nix take.

blown out by the Mason Rudolph-led Pittsburgh Steelers 27-5 "Well, it's frustrating for sure," Nix said post-game.

"I let the team down today, and that's the last thing that I want to do as a quarterback and as a leader of the team. " Nix's first turnover came on the Broncos' second possession of the game. It was a delayed screen, and Nix double-clutched the ball and lost his handle. The ball bounced into the end zone and was recovered by Pittsburgh for the first points of the game.

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Turnovers are rare for Nix, but especially fumbles. However, he's fumbled more in 11 games this season than he did through the first two years of his career. Be that as it may, Broncos head coach Sean Payton fell on the sword when asked about Nix's lost fumble that led to seven Pittsburgh points.