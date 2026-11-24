Sean McVay believes Rams star Puka Nacua will remain with the team, but he also knows the Rams will have other free agents they'll need to sign.

Puka Nacua is out for the season after knee surgery, and the Rams star receiver’s future is uncertain as he enters the final year of his rookie contract.

Rams coach Sean McVay says Nacua is important to the team but said he could not guarantee he’ll return next season. Puka Nacua is done for the season, and while the Rams star receiver is a cornerstone of coach Sean McVay’s offense, his future with the franchise is not necessarily a done deal.off-the-field incidents dating to 2025 Instead, the 2025 NFL receptions leader is on track to become a free agent unless he and the Rams agree to an extension, or the Rams place the franchise tag on him or they trade him.

Also read Rams Sunday Morning Notebook: Puka Nacua Controversy, Kobie Turner's Return From Injury, and More

Gary Klein breaks down what to watch for when the Rams face the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday night at SoFi Stadium.. He is one of several players that are eligible to become free agents, including defensive lineman Kobie Turner, edge rusher Byron Young and offensive linemen Kevin Dotson, Steve Avila and Warren McClendon Jr., among others.

“Yeah, we have a lot of guys that are free agents,” said McVay, who is preparing his team for Wednesday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers. ”What I’ve tried to really do is focus on right here, right now.

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“He’s obviously a guy that is a very important piece for us for now and for the future, but there are a lot of guys that fall under that category. ”“I can’t say for certain anything,” McVay said.

“Here’s what I’m not interested in, is something being taken out of context. ... When you go through the amount of free agents that we have, Puka is a huge part of the conversation that you love, but there are also guys that are part of his draft class…Puka Nacua likely will not be back with the Rams this season, and the team’s hopes of winning another Super Bowl title have left the building with him.

“There are mechanics that we’d like to be able to try to figure out how to keep these really good players and people that we love, and certainly Puka is at the forefront of our mind. ”brought by a woman who alleges he made an antisemitic comment during a New Year’s Eve dinner and later bit her while riding in a vehicle.

In March, Nacua checked himself into a rehab facility, and in a September interview with Netflix acknowledged alcohol use. Nacua sat out two games because of a hip injury and played through a calf injury before suffering knee and toe injuries in a Nov. 8“I think he’s growing and I trust his heart,” McVay said.

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“I think he’s making a lot of steps that are in the right direction. ”Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department. He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports.

He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.