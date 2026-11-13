Rams Injury Report: Myles Garrett Expected to Play vs Cardinals While Puka Nacua Lands on IR

Los Angeles Rams defensive end Myles Garrett is expected to play Sunday at Arizona despite missing Friday practice, while cornerback Trent McDuffie is questionable with a back injury.

The Los Angeles Rams are preparing to face the Arizona Cardinals with defensive end Myles Garrett expected to play Sunday, despite the star player sitting out Friday practice due to a lingering knee injury. Garrett will look to build on his recent performance that saw him record three sacks and a forced fumble in a critical victory over the Washington Commanders. Cornerback Trent McDuffie remains questionable for the matchup as he continues to manage a back injury that has limited his availability recently.

Coach Sean McVay stated that Garrett had a strong week leading up to the game and plans to manage his snap count carefully. Garrett played sixty-one point five percent of defensive snaps in his last outing and expressed concern about his own endurance and get-off speed. He noted that while analytics might suggest his performance was solid, he felt it was below his personal standards. The Rams are monitoring his workload closely as they navigate a challenging road game in Arizona.

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McDuffie missed the previous week, which was the team's third consecutive win that moved their record above five hundred percent for the first time this season. McVay observed McDuffie rolling during practice and expressed optimism about his availability. The cornerback has recorded two interceptions in his debut season with Los Angeles and his presence in the secondary is vital for containing the Cardinals offensive attack. His status will likely be finalized closer to kickoff.

The Rams are dealing with a significant injury crisis that threatens their Super Bowl aspirations this season. A major development in this ongoing issue is the placement of star wide receiver Puka Nacua on injured reserve on Thursday. This move reversed earlier statements from McVay regarding limited IR slots, indicating that the team needed the roster spot due to shifting personnel needs. Nacua will miss time recovering from knee and toe injuries.

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With Nacua sidelined, the Rams passing game loses a crucial weapon alongside Davante Adams and Jordan Whittington, who are also on injured reserve. To compensate, the team is relying on a group of banged-up tight ends. Colby Parkinson, Tyler Higbee, and Davis Allen are all expected to suit up despite dealing with rib, illness, and oblique issues respectively. These players must step up to supplement the receiving corps.

Other notable absences include tight end Terrance Ferguson and left guard Steve Avila, who have been ruled out officially due to ankle and hamstring injuries. Safety Kam Curl is listed as questionable with a toe injury but McVay indicated he is likely to play. Curl's return would provide a much-needed boost to a defense that is already managing the return of key pass rushers like Garrett.

The Rams enter this contest with a five-and-four record after a three-game winning streak. However, they must avoid repeating history against the Cardinals, who defeated them eighteen to sixteen on October eighteenth. That loss came down to a last-second drive that resulted in Chad Ryland kicking his sixth field goal as time expired at SoFi Stadium. Los Angeles aims to reverse that heartbreak on the road.

Managing the roster depth chart is becoming increasingly difficult for the coaching staff. The team began the year as Super Bowl betting favorites but has been hampered by injuries to key offseason acquisitions. The focus now is on maximizing the health of available players and getting a fourth consecutive win. The upcoming game will serve as a significant test of the team's resilience and depth.

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Garrett's return has provided a significant spark for the defense, which had struggled in his absence earlier in the season. His ability to pressure the quarterback and create turnovers remains a primary weapon for the Rams. The coaching staff is being strategic about his usage to ensure he remains effective throughout the game and for the remainder of the season.

As the team prepares for the matchup, the status of the secondary and offensive line remains a primary concern. The absence of Avila impacts the protection scheme, while the potential absence of McDuffie challenges the coverage units. The Rams must rely on their remaining healthy stars to execute effectively. The game will be a critical test of their playoff hopes and overall team health.