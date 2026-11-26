The Buffalo Bills are getting the most out of two former first-round picks since Jim Leonhard has taken over the defense.

Oct 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver warms up prior to a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectprevented quarterback Josh Allen from reaching his full potential The Bills used the No. 9 overall selection on Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver in 2019 and the No. 30 overall pick on Miami defensive end Greg Rousseau in 2021. Dec 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott reacts in the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium.

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| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectThis year, however, and particularly this month, Oliver and Rousseau are both on a tear operating in new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard's 3-4 rooted scheme. The former leads the NFL in raw pressures thus far for the month of November and the latter already activated a $500,000 incentive for total sacks by making two last time out against the Miami Dolphins.