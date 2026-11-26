Sean McDermott Is Gone, And Two Bills' First-Round Pass Rushers Are Thriving
The Buffalo Bills are getting the most out of two former first-round picks since Jim Leonhard has taken over the defense.
Oct 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver warms up prior to a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectprevented quarterback Josh Allen from reaching his full potential The Bills used the No. 9 overall selection on Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver in 2019 and the No. 30 overall pick on Miami defensive end Greg Rousseau in 2021. Dec 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott reacts in the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium.
| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectThis year, however, and particularly this month, Oliver and Rousseau are both on a tear operating in new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard's 3-4 rooted scheme. The former leads the NFL in raw pressures thus far for the month of November and the latter already activated a $500,000 incentive for total sacks by making two last time out against the Miami Dolphins.
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.Read the full story at SInow
Get an alert when there is news on United States NewsFollow United States News