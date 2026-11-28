For the first time in what seems like a lifetime, the New York Mets finally have an established frontline ace for their starting rotation. The Mets were the wi

Sep 22, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Mets pitcher Sean Manaea walks off the field after he pitches against the Texas Rangers during the first inning at Globe Life Field.

Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect For the first time in what seems like a lifetime, the New York Mets finally have an established frontline ace for their starting rotation.pursuit this offseason, after New York inked the two-time AL Cy Young Award winner to a record-setting nine-year, $450 million contract. The club's starting rotation is expected to have Skubal and Nolan McLean at the top, setting up a potential lethal one-two punch.

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While the Mets rotation will undoubtedly be a whole lot better this upcoming season, the addition of Skubal certainly sets up a scenario where this fellow left-hander could see his already difficult path to the rotation in real trouble. Aug 15, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets pitcher Sean Manaea pitches against the Washington Nationals during the fourth inning at Citi Field.