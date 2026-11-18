Sean Maloney and Jeremy Fall reopen Cole's French Dip on November 18, 2025, restoring a historic Los Angeles landmark with its signature sandwich and upgraded menu options.

Sean Maloney and Jeremy Fall have officially reopened Cole's French Dip in Los Angeles, bringing back one of the city's most enduring culinary institutions on November 18, 2025. The historic restaurant located at 118 E. Sixth St. in the Pacific Electric Building celebrated its return to patrons with the French dip sandwich back on the menu. This landmark, founded by Henry Cole in 1908, holds a unique place in the cultural fabric of the city as a designated Historic-Cultural Landmark since 1974.

Historic Landmark Reopens With Signature Menu

The reopening marks a significant moment for Los Angeles dining as the establishment returns under new leadership after a period of uncertainty. Jeremy Fall and Sean Maloney took over the property from the previous owner Pouring With Heart, which announced the closure in July 2025 after 117 years of operation. The decision to close was driven by a combination of factors including the global pandemic, actor and writer strikes, rising labor and goods costs, and high rents. The new owners are committed to preserving the urban charm and neon signage that has defined the underground location for over a century.

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Stakeholder Vision Preserves Cultural Heritage

Jeremy Fall views the restaurant as an essential component of Los Angeles identity that must be protected from extinction. He emphasized that stripping away such institutions removes a part of the citys spirit, making Cole's vital for downtown revitalization. Maloney and Fall began planning the acquisition even before the previous closure was public. Fall has a personal connection to the site as he grew up a few blocks away and frequently visited with his family. Their shared goal is to ensure that this cultural landmark remains open for future generations to experience its unique atmosphere.

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Menu Innovations And Culinary Upgrades

While the classic French dip sandwich remains the centerpiece, the new menu features significant culinary upgrades to attract modern diners. The restaurant now offers a French dip made with Flannery prime rib, sourced from cows with specialized diets. New additions include baked gnocchi Parisienne with Calabrian chili for a spicy kick, and a Chicken Cordon Bleu topped with aged Parmesan and Dijon cream sauce. Additional offerings feature fried ravioli, salmon plates, and a baked spinach dish served with housemade Rosemary crackers. These additions aim to redefine Cole's as a destination restaurant while maintaining its historic allure.

Financial Context And Future Operations

The reopening addresses the financial challenges that forced the previous owners to close in July 2025. Maloney and Fall are navigating the same economic pressures of high rents and labor costs that impacted the prior management. The establishment continues to attract notable visitors, including legendary figures like writer Charles Bukowski, whose name appears on a men's room plaque. As the restaurant resumes operations on November 18, 2025, it stands as a testament to the resilience of historic Los Angeles businesses against modern economic headwinds.