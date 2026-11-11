Sean Lock Criticized Russell Brand and David Walliams Years Before Scandals Erupted

Late comedian Sean Lock publicly challenged Russell Brand and David Walliams on 8 Out of Ten Cats, raising questions about industry awareness of their conduct.

Comedian Sean Lock faced renewed public admiration for his willingness to confront Russell Brand and David Walliams during their appearances on the Channel 4 program 8 Out of Ten Cats. The late comic, who passed away from cancer in 2021, openly clashed with these entertainers at a time when both were still receiving significant acclaim from the British television establishment.

Walliams Controversial Joke Sparks Immediate Reaction

David Walliams, who is currently facing allegations of sexual assault involving a fifteen-year-old girl and other teenagers, appeared on 8 Out of Ten Cats in 2009. A clip from that episode, filmed the week Michael Jackson died, shows host Jimmy Carr asking the panelists what stories the nation was discussing. After frantically waving his arm to get attention, Walliams asked if anyone had heard Michael Jackson was dead before making a disturbing joke about sharing a bed with thirteen-year-old boys.

Also read Russell Brand faces sentencing and significant prison term for rape and sexual assaults

Following this comment, Sean Lock looked visibly unimpressed, staring blankly ahead while some audience members laughed. The children's author was named yesterday after failing to secure a High Court injunction to block the publication of serious allegations against him, which he denies. The incident has intensified scrutiny over how much the entertainment world knew about their alleged conduct in the early two thousands.

Lock Condemns Brand Hypocrisy on Television

During another episode of 8 Out of Ten Cats in 2014, Sean Lock took several sharp swipes at Russell Brand, calling him self-serving. He stated that he hated Brand because he was a father who feared his daughters might bring someone like Brand home. Lock referenced Brand telling Jeremy Paxman on BBC Newsnight in 2013 that he had never voted and would never vote, encouraging young people to abstain as a protest.

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Lock criticized Brand for backpedaling from discouraging voting to questioning who he should vote for. He quipped that Brand was essentially saying what everyone says on every bus stop on news days, complaining about politicians. Spice Girl Mel C defended Brand's political stance, questioning how change would happen without coming together, but Lock retorted that people get the politicians they deserve by not engaging.

Industry Failures and Agent Allegations Exposed

Online commentators are now praising Sean Lock for seeing through Brand immediately, noting that Lock called out behavior that many ignored at the time. Fellow panellist Dublin-born comedian David O'Doherty suggested cutting some slack, describing the political landscape as rubbish and needing people to sleep out under temporary tarpaulins to change it. Lock dismissed this as moronic and self-serving attention-seeking.

The fallout from the Walliams scandal continued with broadcasters accused of failing to act on allegations that he groomed teenage girls while remaining on television for many more years. TV agent Dermot McNamara said he reported allegations of inappropriate behaviour against the actor to authorities and broadcasters at the time, claiming nothing was done.

Victims Speak Out Against Longstanding Impunity

McNamara claimed Walliams was allowed to remain on screen for many years and be involved with other young people despite known risks. Mr McNamara represented someone allegedly groomed by the ex-Britain's Got Talent judge, who has been accused of sexual misconduct and abusing his power. Another woman described her alleged encounter with Walliams, when she was aged just fifteen, as a sexual assault.

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Tellings of grooming incidents emerged as part of an investigation by the media yesterday after Walliams tried to obtain an injunction to prevent reporting. McNamara told the BBC's Newsnight that his former client was sixteen when she first met him, after he followed her on social media and invited her to Britain's Got Talent screenings.

He introduced her to judges Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon, leading to backstage invitations with groups of friends of similar ages who were still very young-looking. These details highlight the prolonged nature of the alleged abuse and the failure of institutions to protect minors during that period.