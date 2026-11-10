Sean Lewis addresses San Diego State quarterback situation ahead of Utah State matchup

Stone Saunders will remain San Diego State’s starting quarterback as the Aztecs resume their push to become bowl-eligible. Coach Sean Lewis made the announceme

Coach Sean Lewis made the announcement on Monday after the Aztecs returned from their bye week. That means Saunders will start Saturday when the Aztecs host Utah State on Senior Night in their home finale at Snapdragon Stadium.

The Aztecs need to win two of their final games to become bowl-eligible for a second straight season. After hosting the Aggies, the Aztecs must hit the road to face league-leading and No. 17 Boise State, and then for their flex game, which will be against one of four teams yet to be determined.

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Lewis said that senior Jayden Denegal “will be able to do a little bit more this week” as he continues to work back from an ankle injury that knocked him out of a home victory against Fresno State on Oct. 17. Saunders replaced him in that game and started in the next two games, a shoot-out loss at Colorado State and a home victory against Washington State.

“As of right now, Stone's the starter,” Lewis said. “He’ll continue to be the starter but we need everyone available at this point in the year. Obviously, there's a ton that's been going on. And, you know, we all know from the injuries that we've had and as you look around college football, the injuries that continue to occur, you’ve got to have as many guys available as possible.

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” Lewis said Denegal “will be as available and as ready as he's ever been in the past month since he had his injury, but Stone's done a great job and is putting us in aNo purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest.

While Lewis tries to keep a lid on specifics about injuries, the first Pac-12 availability report of the week on Wednesday evening could shed some light on how close Denegal is to playing.

“He’s continued to put us in a position to win and elevate the people that are around them,” Lewis said. “And that's the No. 1 job of the quarterback, right, is to find ways to win and make the people around you better as you go. Asked if Saunders will be the guy the rest of the year or if it’s a week-to-week evaluation, Lewis said: “It’s always a day-to-day thing as we continue to go.

But again, he's done enough and continues to improve and Denny will continue to improve as well in his own right and everyone across the board.

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“We need to continue to get better. There's a whole month of season left to be played, none more important than this week that we need to really focus in on and find ways like the way that we did last week during the work week to to get healthy, to get better, to improve. ” Saunders has completed 43 of 69 passes for 552 yards and two touchdowns, with three interceptions.

Bernie Wilson recently retired from The Associated Press after nearly 41 years, including stops in Spokane, Los Angeles and, for the final 33 years, San Diego. He grew up in Coeur d'Alene and graduated from the University of Idaho.