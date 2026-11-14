Sean Duffy urges college football teams to reach out to FAA as schools scramble to travel after nationwide ground stop

False starts and delayed touchdowns.

Dozens of college football teams have called audibles and are scrambling to reach their destinations for this weekend’s games after the Federal Aviation Administration issued — and has since lifted — an extremelyTransportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Friday night that travel officials would help stranded teams get to their games on Saturday after they were stuck at home and on the tarmac.

Stranded travelers wait at JFK International Airport in New York after a nationwide ground stop delayed and canceled thousands of flights on Nov. 13, 2026.

Also read Trump Goon Boasts About ‘Phenomenal Job’ as Every Plane Grounded

“As I mentioned, we’re going to allow for general aviation,” Duffy said during a press conference at the White House Friday night. “Those larger movements to take place as a priority. Smaller movements will take a lower priority. And so if you talk about football teams moving, many of those are on charters and there’s a lot of individuals on those charter planes.

” “So I would encourage those football teams to reach out to the FAA, to schedule their flight times and make sure they can move to make sure we have games going off tomorrow. ” The FAA’s ground stop was announced Friday afternoon after air traffic control facilities experienced communication and radar instability issues, leaving thousands of flights grounded.

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Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy speaks about the nationwide FAA ground stop during a news conference at the White House on Nov. 13, 2026. Top college teams affected by the flight suspension included a handful of Top-25 ranked teams such as Tennessee, Texas and Ole Miss. Auburn, Purdue, Tulane and North Texas were originally scheduled to travel by air Friday to their road games – instead opting to take buses to Mississippi State, Iowa, Houston and San Antonio, respectively.

Arizona State’s matchup against UCF, set for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff, was pushed back two hours as the Sun Devils announced they would be flying out ofAcross the Grand Canyon state, Arizona’s home game against No. 2 Utah was moved to 8:30 p.m. after the Utes couldn’t fly out because the pilots’ time had expired during the ground stop, Yahoo Sports’Planes sit on the tarmac at Chicago O’Hare International Airport in Chicago during a nationwide ground stop on Nov. 13, 2026.

The Baylor-BYU game in Provo, Utah was moved from its original 1:30 p.m. start time to 5 p.m. Ole Miss’s game against Oklahoma was up in the air early Saturday morning as the Rebels did not travel Friday with kickoff still scheduled for 4:15 p.m.“We are continuing to work through our options and coordinate with the appropriate groups regarding both travel and the game. ” Several teams that had been stuck at airports had made it back on their flights and arrived at their destinations, without needing any kickoff time adjustments, including Tennessee and Texas.

The No. 8 Longhorns shared the team’s entire travel day saga to LSU, first posting a video of players boarding a plane at 3:48 p.m. with the caption “Bayou bound. ” Nearly an hour later, the team’s account showed the equipment trailer at a loading dock in Baton Rouge, La. , before finally sharing an update of players reboarding a plane at 11:28 p.m., saying, *Now* we’re Bayou Bound.

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” The kickoff times for Texas’ primetime game in Death Valley and the Volunteers’ matchup at Texas A&M’s Kyle Field were not affected by the hours-long delay. Stranded travelers wait at JFK International Airport in New York after a nationwide ground stop delayed and canceled thousands of flights on Nov. 13, 2026. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy speaks about the nationwide FAA ground stop during a news conference at the White House on Nov. 13, 2026.

Planes sit on the tarmac at Chicago O'Hare International Airport in Chicago during a nationwide ground stop on Nov. 13, 2026.