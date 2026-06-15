Sean Diddy Combs Transferred to Fort Dix Federal Prison, Appeals Conviction While Serving Sentence

Disgraced music mogul Sean Diddy Combs has been transferred to FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey to serve his four-year sentence for transportation for prostitution. He is appealing his conviction while participating in prison programs and working in the library.

On Monday, June 15, Sean Diddy Combs , 56, will now be freed on February 23, 2028. He was transferred to the federal prison in Fort Dix, New Jersey, where he will serve out the remainder of his four-year prison sentence.

A spokesperson for the Bureau of Prisons confirmed on Thursday, October 30, that the disgraced mogul, 55, was transferred to FCI Fort Dix, which is located in New Hanover. Combs is currently behind bars at Fort Dix, a low-security federal prison in southern New Jersey. He is serving a four-year sentence following his conviction on two counts of transportation for prostitution in July 2025. Combs began serving his 50-month sentence two months later.

During his highly-publicized trial, Combs maintained his innocence and pleaded not guilty. Since his sentencing, Combs and his legal team have appealed the case. He remains behind bars as he awaits a decision. In a recent statement, his attorney, Anthony Engelmayer, told Us Weekly, He's focused on the appeal, And looking back at his life and trying to figure out ways to improve and be a better person.

He's become like a paralegal, if not a lawyer already, he shared. My experience clients who are deeply involved in their cases are the ones who get further. They say every picture tells a story. On November 7, TMZ posted a photo of Sean Diddy Combs at the Fort Dix Federal Correctional Institution in New Jersey.

In the images, taken on October 31, the disgraced music mogul looks surprisingly at ease: Dressed in a gray sweatsuit, a matching beanie (and beard) and a In addition to working on his own case, Combs has a job working in the prison's library. According to Engelmayer, Combs has been tasked with shelving books, organizing materials and helping inmates find reading recommendations. Combs is also staying active by playing basketball in the prison yard.

As part of Combs' prison sentence, he is participating in Fort Dix's Residential Drug Abuse Program (RDAP). When Combs was arrested in September 2024, federal agents found ketamine, MDMA and prescription drugs in the musician's New York City hotel room. During his trial, Combs' former employees testified that they were tasked with procuring illegal substances, including cocaine and marijuana, for him.

In a letter submitted to the judge before sentencing, Combs admitted he had lost his way in drugs and excess





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Sean Diddy Combs Fort Dix Prison Appeal Conviction Transportation For Prostitution Drug Abuse Program Library Job Basketball Release Date February 2028

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