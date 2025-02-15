Sean 'Diddy' Combs Accused of Sexual Assault in Two New Complaints

Music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs is facing new allegations of sexual assault from two women. The complaints, filed in New York Supreme Court, allege that Combs was present during incidents where women were forced to engage in unwanted sexual acts.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces two new sexual assault complaints filed in New York Supreme Court. The complaints, reviewed by PEOPLE on February 14th, allege that Combs was present during incidents where women were forced to engage in unwanted sexual acts.The first Jane Doe claims that in 2002, she was lured to a party near Times Square by men in a black SUV. At the party, she alleges she was given drinks that made her feel dizzy and disoriented.

She further states that she was ushered into a room crowded with people engaging in sexual activities, where Combs and the men from the SUV were present. She asserts that she was unable to physically resist the advances of the men who fondled her breasts and attempted to force her to touch their genitals. Although she tried to leave, she was prevented from doing so until she showed her ID. The men allegedly threatened her by taking a picture of her ID and stating they knew her identity and residence.The second Jane Doe alleges that in 2020, at the age of 15, she was provided to Combs by a sex trafficker. She claims she was taken to a warehouse-like building where she was forced to have sex with approximately twenty men, all guests of Combs. She also alleges witnessing Combs having sex with a much younger girl, estimated to be 12 or 13 years old, who had been trafficked alongside her. Combs' legal team maintains that these lawsuits are baseless and lack factual evidence





people / 🏆 712. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

SEXUAL ASSAULT SEAN DIDDY COMBS LAWSUIT NEW YORK ALLEGATIONS

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

How to watch new Sean Combs docu-series 'The Fall of Diddy' live for freeThe embattled music mogul is the subject of another buzzy documentary.

Read more »

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' new indictment in sex trafficking case adds two more victimsRelive Sean “Diddy” Combs’ epic fall from grace, which The Post’s Dana Kennedy calls a “classic Shakespearean tragedy, showbiz-style.” The saga began in March with FBI raids of his mansions. In May, footage from 2016 emerged of the music mogul attacking his longtime partner, Cassie Ventura.

Read more »

Sean 'Diddy' Combs New Indictment: How It Changed From His First OneA superseding indictment was brought against Sean 'Diddy' Combs in New York on January 30 in his sex trafficking case.

Read more »

Sean 'Diddy' Combs hit with new indictment expanding span of alarming sexual allegations to 20 yearsRelive Sean “Diddy” Combs’ epic fall from grace, which The Post’s Dana Kennedy calls a “classic Shakespearean tragedy, showbiz-style.” The saga began in March with FBI raids of his mansions. In May, footage from 2016 emerged of the music mogul attacking his longtime partner, Cassie Ventura.

Read more »

Sean 'Diddy' Combs hit with new indictment in sex trafficking caseSean 'Diddy' Combs hit with new indictment in sex trafficking case.

Read more »

Prosecutors list two new victims, say Sean 'Diddy' Combs dangled woman off balconyIn a superseding indictment, prosecutors increased the number of alleged victims from one to three and said Combs' criminal conspiracy began years earlier.

Read more »