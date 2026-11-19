Disgraced rapper Sean Combs has been moved to FCI Allenwood Low in Pennsylvania. He will spend Thanksgiving behind bars as his legal team defends his security and prison accommodations against media scrutiny.

Sean Combs is set to spend the Thanksgiving holiday season incarcerated at the Federal Correctional Institution in Allenwood, Pennsylvania, following his recent transfer from a New Jersey facility. The 57-year-old rapper will consume a standard federal prison menu that features a main course choice between turkey or tofu stir-fry. This dietary plan includes traditional sides such as sage and onion stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, candied sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce, and rolls. Dessert for the holiday meal will be pecan pie, marking a stark contrast to the VIP lifestyle allegations that previously surrounded his incarceration.

Combs Moved to Allenwood Prison

The disgraced music executive was relocated to the Union County facility last month amid reports that he had been receiving special treatment at his previous location, FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey. Media reports indicated that Combs had access to amenities including alcohol, personal phones, and massages from fellow inmates prior to the move. His spokesperson, Juda Engelmayer, stated that the rapper's camp was pleased with the change in accommodations to ensure his security. Engelmayer emphasized that while the safety and well-being of Combs are always a priority, there is no specific reason to believe he is at immediate risk.

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Security Concerns and Media Scrutiny

Tensions regarding Combs' alleged VIP treatment led to a physical confrontation involving the musical artist before his transfer, according to reports. An NBC News report in September highlighted the concerns over the amenities Combs was reportedly receiving at FCI Fort Dix. In response to the ongoing coverage, Engelmayer criticized the media for characterizing ordinary prison life as news. He noted that the continued scrutiny of every mundane detail of Sean Combs's life in prison has reached an excessive point. Engelmayer added that the only real news is that Sean continues to serve his sentence within the rules and he patiently awaits the court's decision on his appeal.

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Legal Timeline and Sentencing Details

Combs was sentenced to 50 months in custody in July of 2025 in connection with his conviction on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. During his trial, the I'll Be Missing You artist was acquitted of multiple counts of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy. Combs had denied all allegations throughout the legal proceedings. The Federal Bureau of Prisons records reviewed by The Daily Mail show that his release date has been adjusted multiple times. His current date of release is set for February 6, 2028.

Release Date Adjustments and Next Steps

The prisoner release date was previously changed from March 2, 2028, and had been pushed back from an earlier date of January 21, 2028. These adjustments reflect the procedural changes within the federal correctional system regarding Combs' specific case. Combs remains in custody at the Pennsylvania facility as he awaits further legal developments. His legal team continues to assert that he is serving his time safely and without unnecessary disruption. The ongoing focus remains on the court's upcoming decision regarding his appeal process.