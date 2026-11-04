Sean Combs 57th Birthday Menu Inside Federal Prison Revealed

Details emerge of Sean Combs' prison birthday meals including breakfast and dinner options. Learn about his transfer to FCI Allenwood Low and projected release date.

The culinary routine for Sean Combs has shifted drastically from his years as the founder of Bad Boy Records to his current confinement behind bars. Now incarcerated, the music mogul will mark his 57th birthday with a standard federal prison menu that stands in stark contrast to his former lavish lifestyle of caviar and champagne.

Prison Birthday Meal Details

Sean Combs will start his special day with a nutritious breakfast consisting of hot oatmeal, scrambled eggs, fresh fruit, whole wheat bread paired with jelly, and a glass of whole milk. The morning meal is designed to provide a balanced start to the day within the strict dietary guidelines of the federal system.

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For his birthday lunch, the incarcerated artist has the option to select either a traditional hamburger or a black bean burger. Both choices are served on a bun with standard toppings including lettuce, tomato, sliced red onions, and condiments such as mustard and ketchup. His lunch plate also includes oven-browned potatoes, additional fruit, and a beverage of his choice.

The celebration concludes with a dinner featuring pork roast, mashed potatoes prepared with gravy, and a side of mixed vegetables. This main course is accompanied by whole wheat bread, ensuring that the inmate receives a substantial and varied meal plan throughout his 57th birthday.

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Transfer and Safety Concerns

The shift in Sean Combs daily routine coincides with his recent transfer from the Federal Correctional Institution in Fort Dix, New Jersey to the Federal Correctional Institution in Allenwood Low in Pennsylvania. This move occurred on October 16, just days after reports emerged that he had suffered a head injury while in custody.

The specific medical or administrative reasons for this transfer have not been made public. A spokesperson for the Bureau of Prisons stated that privacy, safety, and security protocols prevent the agency from discussing the conditions of confinement for any individual in their custody, including the rationale behind transfers between facilities.

In response to the move, a representative for Sean Combs issued a statement expressing gratitude for the attention paid to his well-being. The rep noted that the transfer from one low-security facility to another is an important distinction that aligns with safety and security considerations, hoping it will allow him to serve his time without unnecessary disruption.

Inmate Rights and Comissary Options

While the meals are standardized, Sean Combs retains certain limited privileges available to inmates, such as the ability to purchase items from the prison commissary. According to the list obtained by Us Weekly, if he has made friends with other inmates, they can buy him a birthday card from the commissary for $1.50 per pack of six cards.

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This transfer to Pennsylvania comes after Sean Combs was initially moved to the facility in Fort Dix on Thursday, October 30. That initial move was intended to help him serve out the remainder of his four-year sentence after his sentencing in early October. The conditions at FCI Allenwood Low are considered low-security, which is a significant factor in his daily experience.

Legal Outcome and Release Timeline

The foundation of his current incarceration was laid on October 3, 2025, when a jury convicted him on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He was acquitted on more severe charges, including two counts of sex trafficking and one count of racketeering conspiracy, resulting in a sentence of 50 months.

Despite the complexity of his legal case, the duration of his stay behind bars continues to be shortened through various mechanisms. The Bureau of Prisons website currently lists his projected release date as February 6, 2028, marking the end of his time in federal custody for these convictions.