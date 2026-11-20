President Trump dismissed Sean Cairncross following massive disruptions to travel and communications. Kirsten Davies takes over in an acting role.

President Donald Trump has dismissed Sean Cairncross from his position as National Cyber Director following a series of significant technological failures across the United States. A source close to the White House confirmed the decision to the AFP news agency on Thursday, stating that the President fully supported the removal. The firing occurs amidst growing concerns regarding artificial intelligence threats and a lack of proper credentials for the incumbent to manage such critical infrastructure.

Kirsten Davies, the current Defense Department Chief Information Officer, will assume the duties of the National Cyber Director in an acting capacity. The White House source indicated that Davies possesses more appropriate credentials for the role, having been Senate-confirmed for her current position. This appointment highlights the administration's focus on verified professional qualifications in high-stakes cybersecurity leadership.

Also read White House Cyber Director Sean Cairncross Departs After Tech Outages Hit US Systems

Sean Cairncross previously served as a White House insider during the first Trump term, holding various unspecified roles within the administration. Before his White House service, he worked as the Republican National Committee's Chief Operating Officer during the 2016 election cycle. His departure marks a swift change in leadership at a time when the federal government is facing intense scrutiny over its digital security posture.

The dismissal follows a cascade of major outages that began on November 12, disrupting travel, communications, and e-commerce for countless users. A significant Microsoft 365 outage left users worldwide unable to access Outlook, Teams, and other essential workplace services. The disruption impacted businesses, hospitals, schools, and public agencies that rely heavily on Microsoft's cloud systems. Microsoft traced the failure to a combination of software problems and ruled out malicious activity.

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On November 13, the Federal Aviation Administration ordered a US-wide ground stop after a network malfunction disrupted air traffic control communications. The Federal Aviation Administration reported 12,462 flight cancellations on that day, with major airlines alone accounting for more than 9,000 cancellations. Further cancellations and delays continued into Saturday, leaving passengers stranded across the nation. United Airlines suffered a separate technology failure the same day, delaying hundreds of flights after systems used by flight crews stopped working.

JPMorgan Chase blamed a software bug in its internal hardware systems, insisting the problem was not caused by hackers. Apple also experienced disruptions affecting iCloud, account sign-ins, and other services, which the company attributed to an internal software update rather than external attacks. These separate incidents collectively strained the nation's digital infrastructure and raised questions about systemic resilience.

The NSA reported issues with its top-secret internal communications network during scheduled maintenance. Officials emphasized that critical national security operations remained functional despite the technical difficulties. The incidents occurred on November 17, adding to the list of high-profile failures that dominated headlines and public attention in recent days.

US intelligence officials testified before Congress that these high-profile tech outages were unrelated and not caused by malicious actors. Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton told the House Homeland Security Committee that the incidents were associated with maintenance and technical changes. He stated there is no indication of external threat actors or state-sponsored involvement in the disruptions.

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Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin echoed these sentiments, expressing high confidence that adversaries were not responsible. Mullin stated he was 98 percent confident that the outages had nothing to do with our adversaries hacking or going after our systems. He clarified that there was no evidence linking the separate service disruptions to coordinated cyber attacks.

FBI Deputy Director Christopher Raia supported this assessment during the hearing, noting that there was no indication of cyber malicious activity related to any of the incidents. Raia emphasized that the Federal Bureau of Investigation saw nothing that would suggest a connection between the various technical failures observed across different sectors. The administration's decision to replace Sean Cairncross with Kirsten Davies reflects a strategic pivot toward experienced, confirmed leadership.

As the US continues to navigate the complexities of AI threats and digital infrastructure resilience, the acting director's role will be critical in restoring confidence in national systems. The appointment of Kirsten Davies signals a return to traditional vetting processes for sensitive cybersecurity roles. This move aims to ensure that future leadership meets the stringent requirements necessary to protect vital American infrastructure from both internal failures and external threats.