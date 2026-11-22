Sean Astin Mobilizes SAG-AFTRA In Fight For Universal Healthcare
As many SAG-AFTRA members struggle to qualify for health insurance, the union is taking the issue to the U.S. government.
‘Yellowjackets’ Creators On Ending Show Ahead Of Original Five-Season Plan: “We Chose To Try To Squeeze It In”Add us as a Google Preferred Source“This is a critical moment, where both our members and the public at large can no longer wait for relief from a broken healthcare system,” he said in aHealth Plan is healthy and strong, but a substantial majority of our members do not qualify.
For our members who don’t qualify, there is very little that can be done to provide coverage. ”Drake Bell Calls Out SAG-AFTRA After Losing Health Insurance & Urges People To “Not Become An Actor” Or “Join SAG” Astin added, “SAG-AFTRA has supported efforts to expand healthcare for all through the AFL-CIO. This task force seeks a new level of participation in the national movement to expand care for everyone.
We will actively engage with policymakers, gather allies and provide a structured way for our members to participate formally in the process. The President’s Healthcare Task Force will be an instrument of support in the movement for universal healthcare. ”The SAG-AFTRA National Board voted unanimously on Friday to form the Task Force, which seeks to mobilize SAG-AFTRA’s collective strength and public influence to fight for universal access to affordable, comprehensive and reliable health care.
Get an alert when there is news on United States NewsFollow United States News