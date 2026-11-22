As many SAG-AFTRA members struggle to qualify for health insurance, the union is taking the issue to the U.S. government.

‘Yellowjackets’ Creators On Ending Show Ahead Of Original Five-Season Plan: “We Chose To Try To Squeeze It In”Add us as a Google Preferred Source“This is a critical moment, where both our members and the public at large can no longer wait for relief from a broken healthcare system,” he said in aHealth Plan is healthy and strong, but a substantial majority of our members do not qualify.

For our members who don’t qualify, there is very little that can be done to provide coverage. ”Drake Bell Calls Out SAG-AFTRA After Losing Health Insurance & Urges People To “Not Become An Actor” Or “Join SAG” Astin added, “SAG-AFTRA has supported efforts to expand healthcare for all through the AFL-CIO. This task force seeks a new level of participation in the national movement to expand care for everyone.

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We will actively engage with policymakers, gather allies and provide a structured way for our members to participate formally in the process. The President’s Healthcare Task Force will be an instrument of support in the movement for universal healthcare. ”The SAG-AFTRA National Board voted unanimously on Friday to form the Task Force, which seeks to mobilize SAG-AFTRA’s collective strength and public influence to fight for universal access to affordable, comprehensive and reliable health care.