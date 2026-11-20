A sealed original Nintendo 64 copy of The Legend of Zelda sells for $33,000, a fraction of the $300,000 record set in 2021. The surge follows the release of the remake, signaling potential market spikes for vintage gaming collectibles.

A sealed first edition copy of The Legend of Zelda for the Nintendo 64 has sold for $33,000. The sale highlights the enduring value of vintage gaming hardware and software. The transaction occurred just as the modern remake of the title released to widespread acclaim.

The Legend of Zelda Sale Price Analysis

The $33,000 price tag may seem substantial to casual observers, but it represents a significant discount compared to previous auction records. In 2021, a similarly graded standard release copy of the game sold for hundreds of thousands of dollars. This recent $33,000 figure is considered a steal by collectors who track the secondary market for classic cartridges. The game remains one of the most impactful titles in video game history due to its open world and innovative mechanics.

Also read HD-2D Zelda Remake Project Showcases HD-2D Graphics For 1992 Release

Vintage Grading Differences Explained

Both the recent sale and the 2021 record-breaking auction involved sealed 1998 USA standard editions for the N64. Each copy received a high grade of 9.8 A++. The primary difference lies in the grading authority. The earlier high-value item was graded by WATA, while the newly sold copy was graded by PSA. These organizations are essentially the same entity following a 2021 acquisition. The WATA brand was likely one of the last major items sold under that specific logo before the integration was complete.

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Nintendo Collector Market Dynamics

The collector market for video games is complex and requires significant experience to navigate. The name of the grading authority now carries substantial weight when appraising items. Even minor branding differences can influence buyer perception and final bid amounts. This copy of The Legend of Zelda is a strong collectible for any gamer. The timing of the auction aligns perfectly with the release of the remake. Market conditions typically dictate that the value of the original title will increase following such a high-profile announcement.

Future Investment Potential

Bidding ended with three days remaining at the time of the report. The final price suggests a potential profit for the buyer if the market continues to rise. The remake was released earlier this month, which usually causes values to skyrocket. This creates an opportunity for the winner to flip the item for more than the purchase price. Seasoned bidders often wait until the last moment to drive up the cost of prized items. Regardless of the final bid, The Legend of Zelda remains a revolutionary and beloved title.