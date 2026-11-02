SEAL Team and Lioness Dominate 2026 Streaming Charts

David Boreanaz's SEAL Team ranks seventh in Nielsen's September 2026 data. The show outperformed new releases from Netflix and Apple TV, highlighting enduring audience loyalty.

David Boreanaz's military action series SEAL Team has secured a prominent position in the 2026 television landscape, ranking seventh in Nielsen's most-watched streaming chart for September. The show accumulated 2.2 billion minutes viewed during the month, a remarkable achievement for a series that concluded its final season back in 2024. This enduring popularity places the Navy SEAL drama among the top streaming titles of the year, demonstrating that high-quality content maintains significant audience engagement long after its initial broadcast run.

2026 Streaming Rankings Breakdown

The September 2026 Nielsen report reveals a competitive landscape dominated by major streaming platforms. Alan Ritchson's Reacher franchise led Prime Video with 4.6 billion minutes viewed, while its spin-off Neagley secured the third spot with 3.3 billion minutes. Apple TV+ featured heavily in the middle tiers, with the returning sports comedy Ted Lasso posting 3.6 billion minutes. Lioness, the Taylor Sheridan-created spy thriller, tied with Neagley at the third position, also reaching 3.3 billion minutes exclusively on Paramount+. This data highlights a fierce battle for viewer time between established franchises and new releases across multiple services.

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SEAL Team Outperforms New Releases

Boreanaz's series achieved its seventh-place ranking by surpassing several high-profile premieres and finales from other networks. The show generated more viewing minutes than Netflix's Outer Banks, which concluded its final season on August 20, and Apple TV's Silo, the sci-fi series starring Rebecca Ferguson that ended its third season on September 4. This comparison underscores the unique power of legacy content in the streaming era, where completed series often provide reliable engagement for audiences seeking finished storylines. The performance of SEAL Team suggests that viewers are actively digging into older catalogs to find quality entertainment.

Taylor Sheridan's Expanding TV Empire

Taylor Sheridan has successfully built a vast television empire that extends well beyond his popular Yellowstone Western franchise. His portfolio includes the spy thriller Lioness, which follows a CIA team of female operatives working undercover globally, and the military dramas Mayor of Kingstown and Tulsa King. The Mayor of Kingstown is set to conclude with its fifth season, while Tulsa King is expanding into a shared universe with the upcoming spin-off Frisco King. Sheridan's consistent ability to produce hit series in the thriller and crime genres has made Lioness one of the most-watched shows on streaming in 2026, sharing the spotlight with Boreanaz's naval drama.

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Boreanaz's Next Major Television Project

David Boreanaz is poised to capitalize on the continued success of SEAL Team with a major new project arriving in 2027. He will star in NBC's reboot of The Rockford Files, taking over the title role originally played by James Garner in the 1974 detective series. The new version of The Rockford Files is scheduled to premiere on NBC and Peacock in January 2027. Given Boreanaz's successful track record on television and the strong streaming performance of SEAL Team, industry observers believe the reboot could replicate that success on Peacock next year.

Longevity of Completed Series Content

The success of SEAL Team in 2026 illustrates a broader trend in the streaming industry where completed series retain immense value years after their conclusion. Unlike ongoing shows that rely on weekly episodes to maintain momentum, finished series offer binge-able content that appeals to diverse audiences. The fact that the show maintained such high viewership numbers against fresh competition from Netflix and Apple TV indicates a strong desire for self-contained narratives. This phenomenon benefits streaming services by providing reliable content that drives subscriptions and engagement consistently.