Seal Beach crews are building sand berms reaching 20 to 25 feet to protect beachfront homes after weekend coastal flooding.

Seal Beach crews are building sand berms reaching 20 to 25 feet to protect beachfront homes after weekend coastal flooding. Seal Beach crews are building sand berms reaching 20 to 25 feet to protect beachfront homes after weekend coastal flooding.

The city is inspecting storm drains and pumping systems ahead of upcoming king tides and winter storms. Massive waves continue to slam Southern California’s coastal communities following a weekend of coastal flooding. Cities like Seal Beach are taking aggressive protective measures ahead of the next round of elevated surf. On Monday, heavy machinery lines the shoreline near the Seal Beach Pier as crews work to reinforce and build up giant sand berms.

Also read Seal Beach urges residents to prep for elevated tides ahead of upcoming holiday season

According to local lifeguards, the berms are reaching heights of around 20 to 25 feet.. SkyFOX video captured beachfront homes in nearby Long Beach barely standing after taking a severe beating from frequent high tides. In nearby Seal Beach, excavators are busy building up the sand berms to prevent a similar scene and stop Mother Nature from reaching beachfront homes near the pier.

The city of Seal Beach says it's working with several regional agencies to mitigate coastal flooding and prepare for upcoming winter storms. Beyond building out the coastline’s sand barriers, the city says it's inspecting storm drains and pumping systems to ensure infrastructure is ready for the high water. The urgency stems from incoming weather patterns and seasonal shifts.

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The city says it wants to be fully prepared for upcoming king tides and expected elevated tides next week surrounding the Thanksgiving holiday, as a historic El Niño season takes shape along the Pacific.

"Our whole life, this is the highest we've ever seen them," said an area resident visiting the beach with his family. "The biggest surf I've ever seen down here and, unfortunately, the most damage as well, but it creates the best playground for my grandson. " The sheer scale of the 20-foot sand dunes has turned the defensive barriers into an unexpected local attraction for families and visitors. "They're the biggest we've seen," said visitor Kevin Ahlstrom.

"Every winter they build them up, but these ones especially over there, it's like a 20-footer. We were just grabbing lunch and my daughter wanted to go to the playground, but then she saw these dunes and she just had to go play on them.

" While families enjoy the sights, residents living along the water are keeping a close watch on the ocean and taking precautions. Seal Beach officials are strongly encouraging residents, especially those in low-lying beachfront properties, to prepare early by picking up sandbags at designated city distribution locations to protect their homes.

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Additionally, officials advise residents to sign up online for Orange County’s emergency notification system, AlertOC, and monitor the city’s official social media channels forInformation in this article came from the city of Seal Beach, local lifeguards, SkyFOX video and interviews with residents and visitors, including Kevin Ahlstrom.