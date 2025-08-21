Seahawks Wide Receiver Decisions: Valdes-Scantling on the Bubble?

Questions loom over Marquez Valdes-Scantling's place on the Seattle Seahawks roster following a strong showing from rookie Tory Horton. What does this mean for MVS's future?

The Seattle Seahawks are facing a difficult decision regarding the wide receiver position. Despite a promising start in training camp and preseason games, the roster picture for wide receiver s is becoming clearer, leaving the fate of Marquez Valdes-Scantling uncertain. Based on current observations, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp , rookie Tory Horton , and fan favorite Jake Bobo appear to be strong contenders for roster spots.

However, Valdes-Scantling, who signed a $4 million contract with $3 million guaranteed, finds himself in a precarious position. Cutting him would result in the team absorbing his signing bonus and guaranteed money, saving only $955,000 in cap space. Trading him, on the other hand, would shift his $1.5 million salary to another team.Recent reports suggest that several teams have expressed interest in acquiring Valdes-Scantling, potentially opening a door for a trade. His performance with the New Orleans Saints, where he had a productive stretch with Derek Carr at quarterback, raises questions about his true potential. However, his struggles with drops and inconsistency, particularly when playing with backup quarterbacks like Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener, suggest he may not be a reliable option.Furthermore, Valdes-Scantling's performance with the Saints came against receivers like a tight end and a running back, further highlighting the lack of depth at the wide receiver position in New Orleans at the time. Despite showcasing flashes of his talent, Valdes-Scantling's overall contribution falls short of his hefty contract. This, coupled with the emergence of Tory Horton, complicates his future with the Seahawks.The Seahawks, who already have a wealth of talent at wide receiver, may be more inclined to trust their younger and cheaper options. If they deem Horton ready for a significant role, Valdes-Scantling's absence may not be as noticeable. Ultimately, the decision rests on the Seahawks' confidence in their younger players and their true assessment of Valdes-Scantling's value. The possibility of a trade, rather than a release, seems the most likely scenario





