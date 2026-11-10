Seahawks Week 9 Snap Counts: Charbonnet, Price Flip Roles

With multiple starters out, the Seahawks' snap count spread looked different against the Cardinals.

Nov 8, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet jumps over Arizona Cardinals cornerback Max Melton during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectlet more players see the field, which is a good thing when the team can avoid a loss. That was apparent in the Seahawks’ total snaps on both offense and defense this week, with multiple backups getting their most extensive action of the season. Nov 8, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price runs against Arizona Cardinals linebacker Baron Browning during the third quarter at Lumen Field.

Also read Miami Dolphins 2026 Week 9 Snap Counts Stories: Secondary Switch, What's Going on With Grant?

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect RG Anthony Bradford , LG Grey Zabel , C Jalen Sundell , RT Abe Lucas , LT Josh Jones , QB Drew Lock , WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba , WR Cooper Kupp , TE AJ Barner , WR Tory Horton , RB Zach Charbonnet , TE Eric Saubert , TE Nick Kallerup , RB Jadarian Price , FB Brady Russell , WR Montorie Foster Jr. , T Bobby Hart , Olu Oluwatimi , RB George Holani The running back split between Charbonnet and Price flipped against the Cardinals, as the former saw more snaps in his second game back from a torn ACL.

Charbonnet carried or caught the ball on 44.7% of his snaps, while Price’s usage rate was about 54.2% when he was on the field. This is unsurprising, as Charbonnet is a better pass protector and was always going to retake the lead running back role. Barner, Saubert and Kallerup all saw significant snaps, as the Seahawks ran heavy sets much of the game.

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That could continue now that the running back room is healthy and offensive coordinator Brian Fleury tries to establish Seattle’s run game. The Seahawks’ offensive line, which featured backups Bradford and Jones, all played every snap. That will look much different once Quenton Nelson and Charles Cross return, as Zabel will go back to the left side of the line.

Nov 2, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III runs after the catch as Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori defends during the first half at Lumen Field.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect LB/DB Nick Emmanwori , S Julian Love , LB Ernest Jones IV , S Ty Okada , CB Devon Witherspoon , CB Josh Jobe , LB Drake Thomas , DL Byron Murphy II , OLB DeMarcus Lawrence , DL Jarran Reed , DL Rylie Mills , OLB Derick Hall , DL Mike Morris , CB Nehemiah Pritchett , OLB Dante Fowler Jr. , OLB Connor O’Toole , LB Patrick O’Connell , S Rodney Thomas II Emmanwori has been trending toward being an every-down player for multiple weeks, and he played that role against the Cardinals.

Love, Jones and Okada have routinely played every snap when healthy, and that continued in Week 9. Emmanwori playing more drove down the amount of snaps that Drake Thomas played in this one. Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald dug deep in his front-seven depth, playing nine different defensive linemen and edge rushers. That was to make up for the absence of Uchenna Nwosu, Leonard Williams and Brandon Pili.

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Pritchett continues to get some opportunity, but his usage has fluctuated from game to game. He still remains the No. 3 cornerback behind Witherspoon and Jobe. Connor J. Benintendi is a graduate of Western Washington University and began his sports journalism career working in local news, covering almost every sport imaginable at the high school and NCAA levels. He’s been covering the Seattle Seahawks since 2024 and began reporting on the WNBA’s Seattle Storm in 2025.