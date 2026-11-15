Seahawks vs. Raiders Week 10 Live Stream, Start Time, TV & Viewing Info

The Seattle Seahawks are playing their final game before the bye week against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Seahawks are hoping to inch closer in the all-time series against the Raiders. The franchise has won 29 of 54 regular-season meetings. The last time the two teams played was back in 2022 at Lumen Field, where the game went to overtime and the Raiders came out on top in a 40-34 contest.

This game will mark the first time the two teams will meet in Las Vegas after the Raiders' relocation in 2020. , Seattle is 8.5-point favorites at home against the Cardinals, while the over/under is set for 39.5 total points. The Seahawks and Cardinals combined for 38 points in their previous meeting, so that number is hovering right around where it was in Week 2.

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Play-by-play announcer Ian Eagle and analyst Ross Tucker will be on the call, while Evan Washburn will be the sideline reporter. Bill Vinovich is leading the referees for the Week 10 contest after his crew officiated the game between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles last week. How can you tune into Sunday's action? All of the information you need to catch the divisional showdown in Sin City can be seen below.

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Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, callThe Raiders still have two-game road trip before their bye, facing off against the Denver Broncos in Week 11 on the road and the Cleveland Browns in Week 12. Jeremy Brener is an editor and writer for Seattle Seahawks On SI. He has been covering the Seahawks since 2023.

He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism.