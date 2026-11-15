Seahawks vs Raiders Preview: Fighting for Win Amidst Struggles in 2026 Season

The Seattle Seahawks face the Las Vegas Raiders in a crucial matchup before their bye week. Despite statistical advantages, the team's inconsistent 2026 performance raises doubts. Key focus includes Raiders rookie QB Fernando Mendoza making his first start against a top Seahawks defense and updates on backup QB Sam Darnold's personal news.

Buckle up. Should be an interesting one. The Seattle Seahawks , will be up against the Las Vegas Raiders this afternoon.

Tho statistically this seems like an easy victory for our squad. But, that’s not how 2026 has been going for the ‘Hawks. The game must be played and our team is going to need to fight for it. What are your predictions for today’s game?

Also read Raiders vs. Seahawks: Breaking Down Who's Under More Pressure

Are you confident that we can bring home a victory? Or, will the ‘Hawks fall back into the L column? We don’t know yet! That’s why we watch the games.

Let us know how you feel in the comments below. Thanks for being here with us at Field Gulls. Go, ‘Hawks! Stacy Rost: 2 numbers that matter for Seahawks vs Raiders - Seattle SportsSeahawks face Fernando Mendoza, Raiders: What to watch, prediction - The Seattle Times Raiders QB Fernando Mendoza, the top overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft, will face perhaps the league’s top defense in the Seahawks in his first start Sunday.

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The Seattle Seahawks have one more game to play before their bye week, and with very little margin for error left, the fanbase has questions. Cardinals’ Kitan Crawford fined for unnecessary roughness in Week 9 vs. Seahawks - Revenge of the Birds 49ers checked in on veteran Eagles tight end; Mac Jones asking price was too rich for the Vikings - Niners NationMessages Pour In From Sam Darnold’s Wife Katie & Others As Seahawks Backup QB Announces Personal News Drew Lock has spent much of this season filling in for an injured Sam Darnold.

But his biggest news this week came off the field. Want to make your voice heard and be a part of our Seahawks fan community? Create a Field Gulls account and contribute toHey everyone. We’re adding a new feature to the postgame links post where we highlight the most rec’d comment of the day.

Yesterday, we had one comment rule them all, so congrats to donut receipt! Seahawks elevate two practice squad veterans ahead of Raiders gameSeahawks travel schedule for Raiders game uncertain after nationwide ground stop The Seahawks are scheduled to fly to Las Vegas on Saturday, but the FAA grounding flights for several hours on Friday may impact the team. Go here to read our community guidelines.

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