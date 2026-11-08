Seahawks vs. Cardinals, Week 9 live discussion and game thread

It’s an arguable must-win game for the banged up Seahawks against a plucky Cardinals team.

Here we are again. It’s the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals, with Drew Lock starting for the injured Sam Darnold. History repeating itself would be cool for Seattle, who blew out the Cards 31-7 back in Week 2 with Lock at the helm.

This is a much more banged up Seahawks team than in September, with Quenton Nelson, Leonard Williams, Uchenna Nwosu, and Rashid Shaheed among those who will not be playing. Arizona is also not even playing the same quarterback from Week 2. Jacoby Brissett is gone and in steps former Washington State star Gardner Minshew II.

Also read 3 Matchups That Will Decide Seahawks’ Week 9 Clash vs. Cardinals

The Cardinals will also be without Jeremiyah Love, but that may not be a big deal given how well Tyler Allgeier ripped up the Dallas Coowboys defense last week. There’s no way around it: Seattle has to find a way to win this game. The champs are home, they’ve beaten Arizona 10 straight times, and there should be a high level of desperation to avoid going under .500 at the virtual halfway mark of the season.

It just may not be nearly as easy as the Week 2 win proved to be. Let’s get to the game thread! We are chart-toppers for NFL game chats this season, win or lose, which is a testament to the community we’ve built.

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