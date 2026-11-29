Seahawks vs. 49ers Week 12 Live Stream, Start Time, TV & Viewing Info
The Seattle Seahawks are playing their first game after the bye week against the San Francisco 49ers.
, hoping to even the season series after losing in Week 5 at Lumen Field to the Niners. During that matchup, the Niners took an early lead, but a pair of field goals and a touchdown to Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the third quarter gave Seattle a five-point lead going into the fourth quarter.
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba catches an eleven-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Sam Darnold. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Seattle was unable to hold that lead, as the Niners scored a touchdown on their opening drive in the final frame and also landed a field goal from 44 yards out with less than two minutes to go. That gave them a three-point lead that would become the final score.
The 49ers came away with a 32-29 victory, which has helped them build a three-game lead in the NFC West standings. Going into the Week 12 contest, the Seahawks are 1.5-point favorites against the 49ers, while the over/under is set at 41.5 points.
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