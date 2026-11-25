The Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers meet this Sunday in a high-stakes NFC West matchup that could determine playoff positioning. The rematch is overshadowed by a recalled controversial penalty call from their Week 5 encounter involving Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Malik Mustapha, alongside updates on DK Metcalf's status and contract restructuring discussions.

The Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers will renew their rivalry this Sunday in a game that has massive implications for Seattle’s playoff hopes and San Francisco’s bid for the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

San Francisco finds itself in the NFC West driver’s seat in large part due to its 32-29 win at Lumen Field back in Week 5, but one play from the closing stages has just been drudged up again. One of the pivotal moments of the game was Jaxon Smith-Njigba getting rocked on an incomplete pass by 49ers safety Malik Mustapha. No flag was thrown, otherwise Seattle would’ve been in game-tying field goal range.

Also read Seahawks make series of roster moves ahead of must-win game vs. 49ers

Mustapha also had a heavy collision with Rashid Shaheed which drew neither a flag nor a fine. Former Seahawks corner Riq Woolen benched by EaglesDK Metcalf’s bad Steelers tenure somehow just got worse The Seahawks have Week 11 off, and former Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf seemingly wanted to also take Week 11 off. Pre-Snap Reads: Analyzing the Seahawks’ contract restructuresTrolling of any sort, especially going to rival sites and trolling, is expressly against the rules.

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