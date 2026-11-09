Seahawks to start QB Drew Lock vs. Raiders, giving Sam Darnold more time to heal

The Seahawks plan to start quarterback Drew Lock on Sunday against the Raiders, giving Sam Darnold more time to recover from his injuries.

Macdonald told Seattle Sports 710-AM that the team got positive news on the oblique injury Lock suffered Sunday while quarterbacking the Seahawks to a 17-3 win over the"Good exam for Drew," Macdonald said in Monday's interview.

"He's dealing with an oblique. I think it's something we can manage and him play in the game," Macdonald said.

Also read Another QB injury: Drew Lock’s status ‘up in the air’ for Week 10 vs. Raiders

"Sam will be another week. So it'll be a similar plan to last week.

"last Monday night, then injured his quad near the end of the game. The Seahawks did not place him on injured reserve, and Macdonald has described his status as week-to-week. Darnold did not practice leading up to the Arizona game. Lock, meanwhile, has been listed as a limited participant on every injury report the Seahawks have released since the start of Week 6.

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He said Thursday was the only day last week that he threw in practice as the team tried to manage the elbow injury that had him inactive for Seattle's previous two games. Lock hurt his quad in the third quarter against Arizona, which required a trip to the medical tent but not force him to miss a snap. He finished 19 of 28 for 175 yards, a touchdown and zero sacks.

His total QBR of 90.0 was his best in three games this season and third-best of his eight-year career. Toddler killed in 2-car crash near Apple's headquarters in Cupertino ID'd by coroner's office Macdonald said postgame that it appeared Lock's status for this week would be up in the air due to his oblique, though the quarterback later said he was confident he'd be able to play if his number was called.

Lock has yet to turn the ball over while starting two games this season -- both against Arizona -- and playing most of a third. He's thrown five touchdown passes, completed 71.1% of his passes and has a Total QBR of 84.4 in those three games, which have all been Seattle wins.

Darnold has thrown 10 touchdown passes and nine interceptions in six games since he returned from the glute injury he suffered on the fifth play of the season opener against the"I think we're optimistic on a bunch of guys, but we'll see how the week shakes out," he said.br/]Trump says he was kidding about making UFC's White press secretary