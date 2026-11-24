The Seahawks still plan to start Sam Darnold against the 49ers but will wait to see how the QB looks in practice Wednesday before making a final call.

on Sunday but will wait to see how the quarterback looks in practice Wednesday before making a final decision, coach Mike Macdonald said. Darnold has missed the past two games because of a quad injury he suffered near the end of Seattle's loss to thein Week 8, when he also suffered a cracked rib on his first dropback of the night.

Macdonald said last Monday that Darnold would start this week as long as he made the progress over the bye that the team was projecting.

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"He was able to train a little bit here, do some rehab here," Macdonald said. "He also was able to get away. He's optimistic, but I think just with today's practice cadence and speed today, I think it's probably wise to wait to make any declarations until we get through Wednesday's practice.

" The Seahawks held a bonus practice Monday coming off their bye. They were not required to release an injury report, but Darnold -- who had not practiced since the Nov. 2 Bears game -- was seen jogging out for warmups with his helmet on, and Macdonald confirmed that he took part.

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"He looked great," the coach said. "Everything was positive today. He took a ton of reps, but it wasn't a full-speed -- it was more of a tempo.

" With the first-place 49ers winning Sunday night, the reigning Super Bowl champion Seahawks are now three games back in the NFC West standings heading into Sunday's game at Levi's Stadium. San Francisco won the first meeting at Lumen Field in October. Darnold's quad and rib injuries were the latest setbacks in what has been a trying start to the season.

He injured his glute on the fifth play of the opener, missing the remainder of that game and the following week. In six full games, he has thrown 10 touchdown passes and nine interceptions. , meanwhile, has thrown seven touchdown passes with zero interceptions over the four games in which he has filled in -- all Seattle victories.

Lock has been dealing with a right elbow injury for over a month, and he also played through an oblique injury last week while quarterbacking Seattle to a win over theOfficer fatally shoots man with replica gun at Oakland gas station, police say "I'd say the bye week was really helpful for Drew," Macdonald said.

"I think a well-deserved chance for him to feel better, and that's going to help us moving forward. But I think that's the case for several of our guys as well.

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"missed the past two games with a stinger that kept him out of practice both weeks. He was on the field for warmups Monday with his helmet.. Lucas left the Raiders game and did not return after suffering an ankle sprain. Nelson, acquired in an Oct. 27 trade with the, is recovering from a knee procedure that kept him out of the past two games.

Bradford has started in Nelson's absence, but he has been dealing with a knee injury.

"With the injuries right now, it's tough to make declarations," Macdonald said. "So I'd say we haven't ruled anybody out yet, nor anybody in. So we'll wait until Wednesday really to give you a firm update on probably all the folks that you're curious about. Some guys it's pretty clear, some guys it's not so clear, so I think it's better to wait a couple days until we're clear on everything.

"on injured reserve after the backup running back suffered a knee injury against the Raiders. Madcdonald said he did not know if Holani would need surgery.