Seahawks to Face Raiders at Allegiant Stadium with Announcers and Uniforms Revealed

The Seattle Seahawks visit Allegiant Stadium against the Las Vegas Raiders, featuring a broadcasting team of Ian Eagle and Ross Tucker, referee Bill Vinovich, and all-white uniforms for Seattle contrasted by black and silver for the Raiders.

since 2018, when the team was playing in Oakland. This is the first time the Seahawks have visited Allegiant Stadium since the franchise relocated there in 2020.

With the game approaching, here's a look at the announcers, referee crew, and uniform combination for the Seahawks and Raiders. CBS’s Ian Eagle sits on the court before the game | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect This game will be shown on CBS, with Ian Eagle taking the microphone along with former NFL offensive lineman Ross Tucker. Here's a look at the full crew for Sunday.

Also read Knowledge of Klint Kubiak 'Definitely Helps' Seahawks Against Raiders

The Seahawks were originally supposed to have Brad Allen as their referee for the match, but due to the FAA grounding all domestic flights on Friday, the league had to make a slight alteration. Bill Vinovich is now on deck for the game.

The last game he officiated with the Seahawks involved came in week 18 of last season, when Seattle beat the San Francisco 49ers 13-3 to clinch the NFC West title and the number one seed in the conference for the playoffs. This is the second time this season Vinovich has officiated the Raiders after visiting them at SoFi Stadium in week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Seahawks are going all white as they face off against the Raiders.

Advertisement

It's the first time this season that the Seahawks have worn all white. The last time they went this route was in Week 14 of the 2025 season, when the team won 37-9 against the Atlanta Falcons on the road. That should be a good omen as the team tries to pull out another win.

The opponent is responding to the Seahawks' white with Raiders black, as well as a silver helmet and pants.is scheduled for tomorrow at 1:05 p.m. PT. Fans can watch the game on CBS or stream it on the Paramount Plus app. Jeremy Brener is an editor and writer for Seattle Seahawks On SI. He has been covering the Seahawks since 2023.

He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism.