Seahawks swap practice squad defensive tackles in lone trade deadline day move

Seattle’s quiet trade deadline featured a minor practice squad transaction.

After going undrafted in the 2026 NFL Draft, Brevard signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as a UDFA and spent training camp and preseason with the team.

After he was waived during the cuts from 90 to 53, he was briefly signed to the Chiefs’ practice squad but was released ahead of the start of the regular season. A six-foot-three, 346-pound nose tackle, Brevard began his college career at Penn State but appeared in just one game as a freshman. He spent the next three seasons at Purdue, where he played 37 games and totaled 38 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks.

Also read Why the Seahawks Could Trade for Jets' Edge Will McDonald IV

He closed out his collegiate career at Texas, posting 18 tackles and one TFL. The Seahawks’ roster moves ahead of Week 9 against the Cardinals tell us a whole lot about certain positions on the team. The Seahawks are signing a former UFL MVP and champion as insurance at the quarterback position following Sam Darnold’s injury. Quenton Nelson’s arrival means Anthony Bradford will be going to the benchGo here to read our community guidelines.

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