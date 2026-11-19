Fowler has seldom played for most of the Seahawks’ season, but that wasn’t the case against the Raiders.

The Seattle Seahawks took care of the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, assuring themselves of a winning record entering the bye. It was a game of few offensive snaps for both teams in what was a tale of two halves, as the Seahawks controlled the second half while the Raiders weren’t short on time with the ball in the first half.

As a result, the only players who played north of 50 offensive snaps for Seattle were Drew Lock, plus every starting offensive lineman except Abe Lucas. Seattle leaned heavily on having 12 and 13 personnel sets in this one, with Nick Kallerup managing to outsnap Rashid Shaheed even after missing the end of the game with a minor ankle injury. Shaheed’s return also meant Tory Horton was back to a distant WR4 status with only 10 snaps played.

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Zach Charbonnet is the clear RB1 over Jadarian Price, so there isn’t nearly the time-share deal as we saw with Kenneth Walker and Charbonnet last season. By the way, Irv Charles’ three snaps were all on Drew Lock’s kneeldowns, so don’t get too excited there. He did his work on special teams with 20 snaps. On defense, what looked to be a long day for Seattle turned into a slew of three-and-outs for Fernando Mendoza and company after halftime.

The Seahawks played 59 total snaps, with safeties Julian Love and Ty Okada, cornerback Devon Witherspoon, and linebacker Ernest Jones IV going the distance. The usual suspects are atop the snap counts list. One of the biggest things that jumps out is Dante Fowler’s snap count, which went up to 20 for only the second time all season. Beyond the raw snap total, his percentage of defensive snaps played was a season-high 34 percent.

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Fowler made very little impact throughout the first half of the year, but sacks in consecutive games perhaps earned him more playing time. Even against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9, Fowler was outsnapped by Mike Morris, but that was not the case this time. Uchenna Nwosu’s 27 snaps played in his return from injury is his third-lowest of the season, but his 45.8% snap share is the second-lowest ahead of Week 7 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

With a bye coming up, perhaps Nwosu will ramp up and his playing time will normalize again. Lastly, Rylie Mills has played 55 total snaps over the past two games without Leonard Williams in the lineup. For perspective, he played 34 total snaps in 2025 and didn’t reach the 55-snap mark in 2026 until Week 4. He’s had his struggles throughout the year but the defensive line by no means collapsed with him getting a heavier workload.

And now we take this week off and await a season-defining rematch versus the San Francisco 49ers in Week 12. Seahawks Droppings: Raiders first-round treasure sunk by Seahawks defenseIt’s a weird play to officiate, and it’s still not totally clear if this was the right call. Tory Horton’s high IQ kick return play helps Seahawks secure win over RaidersTrolling of any sort, especially going to rival sites and trolling, is expressly against the rules.

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