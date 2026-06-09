Seahawks sign veteran offensive tackle ahead of mandatory minicamp

Hart could be filling in temporarily for Josh Jones.

The Seattle Seahawks begin their mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, and they’ve made a roster move prior to their first practice.has joined the team. Hart was most recently with the Los Angeles Chargers, starting eight games on an injury-riddled line that was without starter Rashawn Slater for the entire season and Joe Alt for most of the year.

Hart began his career with the New York Giants but is best known as a three-year starter with the Cincinnati Bengals from 2018 to 2020. Subsequent seasons saw limited playing time and no snaps at all in the 2023 and 2024 seasons. To put it very mildly, Hart’s performances generally explained why he wasn’t considered a viable starter after his Bengals career ended.

ESPN’s Brady Henderson indicated that reserve tackle, Josh Jones, hasn’t been practicing at OTAs , so this might be the reason for the signing. There’s not much more to it. Hart is almost certainly a veteran camp body and nothing else bigger picture for teh Seahawks. The former Seahawks who now play in the CFLPre-Snap Reads 6/5: Jarran Reed thinks Seahawks deserve more respectSeahawks OTAs news: Anthony Bradford leaves practice early with minor injury





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