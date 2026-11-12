Seahawks sign former Bengals starting guard for added depth

The Seahawks bring in a veteran guard, with depth a recent concern.

The Seattle Seahawks call it their ready squad… the league recognizes it as a practice squad. Seattle added veteran guard Cordell Volson to that group of 17 on Thursday.

The 28-year-old Volson made 48 starts in three years with the Cincinnati Bengals, missed all of last season with an injury, and this year has since spent preseason and practice squad stints with the Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers. , the Seattle Seahawks had to announce a minor medical procedure for the star lineman’s knee after one game.

Also read Zac Taylor Shares Encouraging Injury Updates on Several Bengals Players

He is currently week to week, but should avoid IR. In his place, Anthony Bradford is off the bench and back in the lineup at RG, shifting Grey Zabel back to his most experienced pro position at LG. Behind those two, fifth-round rookie Beau Stephens provides depth. The addition of a former starter in Volson keeps Seattle’s bases covered when it comes to depth a week away from its bye week.

Like Zabel and starting center Jalen Sundell, Cordell Volson played collegiately at North Dakota State. Volson is a former fourth-round pick by the Bengals, and has experience mainly at LG. When Stephens was getting playing time this year in place of Bradford, it was in a rotational role with Christian Haynes at RG. The Seahawks have signed multiple former starters as depth pieces just this offseason.

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Names like Rodney Thomas II and Bobby Hart have seen action. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Volson get an immediate practice squad elevation for Sunday’s game against the Raiders, while Q-Nelson is out. Safety AJ Finley, who started in the Week 3 loss to the Washington Commanders, has been released to make room for Volson.

Seahawks sign Deven Eastern, will only have 2 quarterbacks active vs. Cardinals The Seahawks’ roster moves ahead of Week 9 against the Cardinals tell us a whole lot about certain positions on the team. The Seahawks are signing a former UFL MVP and champion as insurance at the quarterback position following Sam Darnold’s injury.

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