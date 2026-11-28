This Sunday could be the beginning of a serious momentum swing for the Seattle Seahawks (6-4) as they take on one of the NFL's best teams in the San Francisco 4

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones rolls out against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field.

Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect This Sunday could be the beginning of a serious momentum swing for the Seattle Seahawks as they take on one of the. The Seahawks won two consecutive games against the Arizona Cardinals and at the Las Vegas Raiders before going on bye week last week to prepare for the 49ers.

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Seattle needs this game to get into the playoff conversation after a rough start to the season.as quarterback Brock Purdy is out with an ankle injury. This comes as Purdy missed the three practices this week preparing for the Seahawks. The 49ers now turn to former first-round pick Mac Jones, who should still give the Seahawks a tough battle.