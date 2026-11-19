The Seattle Seahawks defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 21-13 to improve to 6-4, showcasing dominant second-half defense and standout performances from Jaxon Smith-Njigba before the bye week.

The Seattle Seahawks defeated the Las Vegas Raiders with a final score of 21-13 at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, improving their season record to 6-4 just before the league bye week. Despite a slow offensive start and an inconsistent performance from quarterback Fernando Mendoza in his first NFL start, the Seahawks managed to overcome early deficits to secure a crucial victory. The win allows the team to enter their break with momentum, having shut down the Raiders' offense in the second half after facing significant pressure early in the game.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Leads Offensive Surge

Jaxon Smith-Njigba emerged as the primary catalyst for the Seahawks' offensive success, recording 144 yards in a single quarter that effectively turned the tide of the contest. His explosive plays provided the necessary spark that the offense lacked in the opening frames, allowing Seattle to transition from a struggling unit to a productive scoring threat. Smith-Njigba's ability to stretch the field and create mismatches forced the Raiders' defense to adjust, opening up opportunities for other receivers and the running game.

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The contrast between Smith-Njigba's dynamic output and the rest of the offensive line's struggles highlighted both the team's strengths and its vulnerabilities. While Smith-Njigba delivered game-changing moments, the offense as a whole appeared predictable and clunky at times, raising questions about the consistency of the play-calling. Analysts noted that without Smith-Njigba's individual brilliance, the offensive execution might have been even more difficult to sustain against a disciplined defensive front.

Defensive Adjustment Shuts Down Raiders Offense

Head Coach Mike Macdonald implemented a strategic defensive shift that featured cornerback Devon Witherspoon in key blitz packages against Fernando Mendoza. Witherspoon's pressure disrupted Mendoza's timing and led to critical sacks that halted Raiders drives and shifted momentum firmly in Seattle's favor. The defense, which had surrendered two early scores, tightened its coverage and limited the Raiders to just 27 total yards in the second half.

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The defensive dominance in the latter stages of the game was a direct result of Macdonald's willingness to test Mendoza with aggressive pressures. By unleashing Witherspoon and other pass-rushers, the Seahawks prevented Mendoza from establishing a rhythm, forcing hurried throws and limiting big plays. This tactical adjustment not only stopped the Raiders' offense but also provided the Seattle defense with a sense of control that was absent in the first half.

Quarterback Controversy and Future Implications

The performance of Fernando Mendoza in his debut has intensified the ongoing discussion regarding the Seahawks' quarterback situation and potential future roster decisions. While Mendoza did not play poorly in his limited action, the offense's reliance on individual brilliance rather than structured efficiency has led to questions about the long-term viability of current starters. Some observers are calling for a return to Sam Darnold after the bye week, citing his ability to manage games and protect the football as a necessary counterbalance to the offense's current unpredictability.

The debate over who should lead the offense highlights the broader challenges facing the Seattle coaching staff. With the team entering the bye week at 6-4, the margin for error is slim, and the coaching staff must decide whether to continue developing Mendoza or revert to a more experienced option. The performance of Drew Lock in previous situations has also been scrutinized, with fans and analysts debating whether his ability to extend plays is a sustainable difference-maker or a situational anomaly.

Team Momentum Entering the Bye Week

The 21-13 victory provides the Seattle Seahawks with a significant boost in confidence as they head into their bye week. The ability to overcome early deficits and shut down a rival team on the road demonstrates resilience and adaptability, key traits for a team with playoff aspirations. The win also allows the coaching staff to address offensive inconsistencies and refine defensive schemes without the pressure of an immediate game.

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Looking ahead, the Seahawks must evaluate their roster moves and injury reports during the break to ensure they are prepared for the second half of the season. With several roster spots open, the team may look to make strategic additions to bolster their offensive line or secondary. The bye week offers a crucial opportunity to reset and regroup, with the goal of carrying the momentum from this victory into the next phase of the season.