The Seattle Seahawks are getting a chance to rest this weekend after winning their last two games.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp walks off the field after the game against the Las Vegas Raiders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect, but they have already lost more games this year than all of last season and have not quite met the high expectations they had in 2025.

Some members of the Seattle Seahawks On SI staff got their red pens out and graded the team through the first 10 games of the season. Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba runs with the ball after a catch. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Expectations were high for the Seattle Seahawks this season. While there was some expected turbulence, the Seahawks haven’t done the best job of getting out of their own way.

Also read Grading Carson Beck's NFL Debut: Cardinals Rookie Delivered

They’ve made some progress in addressing their weaknesses as they back into playoff contention form. Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet runs with the ball in the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Seahawks started with a statement this season by knocking off the New England Patriots in a Super Bowl LX rematch despite losing Sam Darnold on the opening drive. Since then, it’s been a mixed bag.

Their defense has been solid, but they’ve been asked to carry the load as the offense has been inconsistent, and without Jaxon Smith-Njigba, it might have been non-existent. Perhaps the return of Zach Charbonnet will turn things around, but for now, the Seahawks are falling short of expectations. Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon reacts after sacking Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

Advertisement

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect I can understand why my colleagues have given the Seahawks a "C+" for their efforts so far this season. As the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Seahawks came into this season with expectations to either get back there or at least get close. They haven't looked like that so much this season.

However, they still have the league's No. 1 defense, which has been battle-tested, limiting the Kansas City Chiefs to a mere three points and zero plays in the red zone. That game gives the Seahawks some hope that they are who they strive to be.

This team has only lost one game by more than three points this season, which is why I can't give them any less than a "B."Jeremy Brener is an editor and writer for Seattle Seahawks On SI. He has been covering the Seahawks since 2023. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism.