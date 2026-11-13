Seahawks-Raiders Thursday injury update: Charles Cross gets back to (limited) work!

﻿Charles Cross returns to practice in a limited fashion ahead of the Week 10 Raiders game.

There’s one more week to go before a much-needed bye week for the Seattle Seahawks with a matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders on the horizon.

The injury report is still quite hefty with 15 players listed for Seattle compared to just 4 for the Raiders. However, there was a positive turn as Charles Cross was a limited participant in Thursday’s practice after missing the last two games. In all likelihood, Seattle won’t rush Cross back and will still trot out Josh Jones at LT in Sin City.

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It’s a good sign for Cross to potentially return after the bye week if he’s already taking some reps now. Rashid Shaheed was a full participant for the second day in a row. Barring a setback, it sure looks like Shaheed will be able to play on Sunday, adding some much needed speed and explosiveness back on the field. Other than Jaxon Smith-Njigba returning to practice after a rest day, all of Wednesday’s practice participations were the same.

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That means limited participation for pretty much everyone except for Sam Darnold, Quenton Nelson, and Leonard Williams. Jarran Reed missing practice for a personal matter for the last two days is slightly concerning. Seattle will need him back on the field with Big Cat still on the mend.

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