Seahawks-Raiders score: 6-4! Seahawks use 2nd half surge to pull away from Vegas

The Seahawks dominated the 2nd half to get a second straight win heading into their badly needed bye week.

The Seattle Seahawks will go into the bye week feeling good. They overcame a slow first half to put away the Las Vegas Raiders and send rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza to defeat in his first career NFL start.

Seattle trailed 10-7 at the break before unleashing hell on Earth in the second half, racking up over 300 yards of offense after halftime, while the Raiders had negative yards until their last possession. The 21-13 scoreline didn’t accurately reflect the closeness of the game, as Seattle had its wasteful moments that took points off the board.

Also read 3 Score Predictions for Seahawks vs. Raiders in Week 10

Drew Lock was far more aggressive and inventive than he was last week against the Arizona Cardinals, an indicator that his right elbow is getting better. He threw two spectacular scramble drill touchdowns to Cooper Kupp and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, although he did lose a couple of fumbles on some unusual plays. Lock’s “dagger” was taking a naked bootleg for 15 yards to pick up a first down and deny Vegas any chance of a miracle comeback.

Former Seahawks offensive coordinator turned Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak did what he could to get Mendoza comfortable in the first half by spamming easy, quick throws. Mendoza also impressed with how he used his legs to extend plays and even scored on a QB draw. Ultimately, however, with Brock Bowers injured mid-game, there wasn’t much of a chance for Mendoza to shock the world. The Raiders had just 183 yards of total offense while the Seahawks had 382.

It was a happy day for the Seahawks-heavy fans at Allegiant Stadium. Seattle got the ball on offense and had a big kick return from Jadarian Price to his own 42. The drive lasted two plays because Drew Lock, in trying to avoid a sack on his first dropback, tried to shovel the ball away and instead fumbled it to the Raiders. Fernando Mendoza completed his first three passes in his first NFL start.

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He capped off the short field opportunity with a QB draw touchdown on 3rd and goal at the 10. Seattle established the ground game on its second drive, with Zach Charbonnet ripping off a 24-yard run against a leaky Raiders defense. After getting deep into Vegas territory, a Jaxon Smith-Njigba 29-yard touchdown catch-and-run was wiped out for a questionable offensive interference penalty. Ball don’t lie, though!

Drew Lock escaped pressure, bought time, and showed his elbow seems to be doing better by launching a deep ball to Cooper Kupp for a 34-yard tying TD. Mendoza took the easy throws and used his legs to help move the ball down Seattle’s throats on an 11-play, 49-yard drive that took over six minutes off the clock.

A 3rd and 5 run to nowhere stalled a promising second Raiders drive out, resulting in a Matt Gay field goal from 34 yards out. Seattle’s third drive went poorly. Zach Charbonnet slipped on a run, a big Jaxon Smith-Njigba catch was erased due to a Josh Jones penalty, plus Abe Lucas went down with an ankle injury on the same play. Seattle ended up punting following a 3rd and 3 run stuff.

Mendoza continued to make plays with his legs, including hitting a 22-yard explosive to Cody White after escaping a sack. That was seemingly enough for Mike Macdonald to sicc Devon Witherspoon on Mendoza for the sack. Mike Macdonald started to turn the screws on the rookie, forcing a three-and-out and getting the ball back to the Seahawks.

Drew Lock made a key third-down conversion to Rashid Shaheed, then fired a couple of darts to JSN for a combined 51 yards into the red zone. Jadarian Price cleaned things up with his first career NFL touchdown! After another Raiders three-and-out, the Seahawks went to ol’ reliable: JSN. This was yet another instance of Drew Lock creating off schedule and scrambling to find the superstar receiver for 71 yards and another brilliant touchdown!

WOW! The Raiders offense at this point seemingly ran out of bullets, which meant Seattle’s offense could play with the field tilted. Lock and JSN were looking like Young and Rice, with JSN catching 6 passes for 144 yards just in the third quarter! Seattle marched into Raiders territory with a mix of JSN-heavy passing and some hard-nosed running by Zach Charbonnet.

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Unfortunately, a bizarre fumble by Drew Lock was recovered by the Raiders when Zach knocked into Drew. It might have been a checked call into a pass and Charbonnet, in carrying the run fake, ran into Lock and knocked the ball free. Byron Murphy and DeMarcus Lawrence both recorded sacks to force yet another three-and-out. Seattle was gifted a short field and failed to capitalize, as Jason Myers shanked a 44-yarder wide right.

The Raiders, you guessed it, punted again, but so did the Seahawks when backed up. This time around, the Raiders finally gained positive yards for the first time all half, and a 38-yard catch-and-run by Ashton Jeanty put Vegas in the red zone and poised to make this interesting. Dante Fowler Jr destroyed Mendoza for a sixth sack. Matt Gay kicked a field goal before the two-minute warning to make it1000 IQ PLAY BY TORY HORTON!

The Raiders wanted a touchback to prevent losing the two-minute warning. Tory Horton skied to claw the kickoff away from the back of the end zone, back into play, and for Rashid Shaheed to pick the ball up and return the ball to drain the clock to 1:57. This was 5D chess! Horton was bizarrely called for an illegal bat but it didn’t matter because the clock still went to 1:59.

With the Seahawks still in need of a first down to run the clock out, Brian Fleury called on Drew Lock to use his legs and turn a 2nd and 13 naked bootleg into a 15-yard gain. GAME OVER! OL Abe Lucas had his right ankle rolled up on in the second quarter and was ruled out for the game. TE Nick Kallerup injured his right leg and limped off in the fourth quarter.

NB Nick Emmanwori was checked for a concussion in the second quarter but returned to the game, then seemed to hurt his right arm in the fourth quarter but stayed in. The Seahawks have a bye in Week 11, so the next time we’ll see them is Week 1 on the road against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Nov. 29 at 1:25 pm PT on FOX.

Seahawks 17, Cardinals 3: Another year, another sweepThe Seahawks are back to .500 and this time the offense cannot avoid a blowout loss because of the defense. The Seahawks aren’t in a playoff spot right now, but they’re in the Wild Card mix and now just two behind the NFC West leading 49ers in the loss column. The Seahawks offense was efficient, while the defense stymied Patrick Mahomes and Kenneth Walker in a masterful performance on Sunday Night Football.

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