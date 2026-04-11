Seahawks QB Sam Darnold Out for Cardinals Game With Quad Injury; Drew Lock to Start

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold will miss Sunday's Week 9 game against the Arizona Cardinals because of a quad injury and a cracked rib. Backup Drew Lock will start, with Jalen Milroe as his backup.

The Seattle Seahawks will start Drew Lock at quarterback for their Week 9 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals after head coach Mike Macdonald confirmed that starter Sam Darnold is ruled out due to injury. Macdonald stated on Wednesday that Darnold is dealing with a quad injury and is considered week-to-week, while also suffering a cracked rib during Monday night's loss to the Chicago Bears.

This marks the second time this season the Seahawks have been without Darnold before playing the Cardinals. In Week 2, Darnold missed Seattle's 31-7 victory over Arizona due to a glute injury. The current absence stems from a new set of injuries sustained recently, including the quad issue and the rib fracture suffered earlier in the week.

Also read Seahawks Reacts Survey: Is Sam Darnold Seattle’s starting quarterback in 2027?

Lock will step in as the primary quarterback, replacing Darnold who has struggled during Seattle's recent two-win stretch. Jalen Milroe will serve as the backup quarterback behind Lock. The coaching staff praised Darnold's toughness after the Bears game, noting he is tough as nails and expected to return sooner rather than later.

Although Lock has faced questions about his health, he has been recovering from a right elbow injury that kept him out of the last two games. Macdonald indicated that Lock is able to throw but the team is managing his workload carefully throughout the week. Lock proved effective when healthy, having started against Arizona on September 20 where he threw for 235 yards and three touchdowns.

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Over his two full games this season, Lock has completed 35 of 48 passes for 422 yards and four touchdowns without throwing an interception. Notably, all of his touchdown passes this year have gone to wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Lock also replaced Darnold in the Week 1 win over the New England Patriots, showing versatility under pressure.

The quarterback matchup for Sunday has shifted significantly from early predictions. Just days ago, the anticipated battle was Sam Darnold against Jacoby Brissett. It is now Drew Lock facing Gardner Minshew II, who is starting after being elevated to replace the benched and ineffective Brissett. This change adds another layer of complexity to the offensive strategies for both teams.

There have been growing calls within the fanbase and media for Lock to take over the starting role permanently given Darnold's struggles. The Seahawks are currently 4-4 after dropping their game to the Chicago Bears 34-17. Analysts like Nick Wright and Chris Broussard have discussed the reliability of Darnold compared to other league quarterbacks.

On the defensive side, linebacker Uchenna Nwosu is listed as out for the first time this season due to an ankle injury. He was a non-participant all week, but Seattle retains sufficient depth at the position to handle his absence against Arizona. The team remains focused on maintaining defensive intensity despite the roster changes.

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Running back Jadarian Price returns to the fifty-three-man roster, adding fresh legs to the backfield alongside Zach Charbonnet. Fans have been eager to see how these players can spark the running game, which appears to be the opportune moment for evaluation. Quenton Nelson is also cleared to return, bolstering the offensive line protection.

Other notable absences include Christian Cross and Rashee Shaheed, who are listed as out. Big Cat, likely referring to a key contributor with an Achilles issue, was limited during practice. These injury updates highlight the physical toll of the season and the need for strategic roster management as the team prepares for the critical Week 9 contest.