Injured Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold jogged onto the practice field and participated in warm-ups on Monday, signaling he may start Sunday's crucial game against the San Francisco 49ers. Coach Mike Macdonald indicated this is the current plan pending Wednesday's evaluation, while backup Drew Lock has started the last two games with strong performances. The upcoming matchup carries significant playoff implications for the 6-4 Seahawks.

Injured Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold watches teammates warm up prior to an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Seattle, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold and wide receiver Tory Horton, right, celebrate after scoring a 2-point conversion during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Seattle. Injured Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold watches teammates warm up prior to an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Seattle, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. RENTON, Wash.

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— Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold jogged onto the practice field with his helmet on Monday as Seattle held an extra practice coming off its Coach Mike Macdonald said last week that if Darnold made it through practice this week, he would start Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.

“See how Wednesday goes,” Macdonald said. “Nothing official yet, but that’s the plan right now. ” During the portion of practice open to the media, Darnold participated in stretching and was all smiles as he warmed up alongside wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The Seahawks did not issue an injury report Monday because it was an extra practice.

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More will be known about Darnold’s practice status on Wednesday. Backup Drew Lock started the last two games, winning both while completing 73% of his passes for 415 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. He did lose two fumbles.

“I think a well-deserved chance for him to feel better, and that’s going to help us moving forward,” Macdonald said. Sunday’s game carries significant playoff implications for Seattle, particularly with two other 6-4 teams — the Green Bay Packers and the Los Angeles Rams — meeting on Wednesday night. Defensive lineman Leonard Williams and left tackle Charles Cross were also seen stretching during the portion of practice that was open to the media.

“We haven’t ruled anybody out yet or anybody in,” Macdonald said. “So we’ll wait till Wednesday really to give you a firm update on probably all the folks that you’re curious about. ” Left guard Quenton Nelson, right guard Anthony Bradford and right tackle Abraham Lucas were not seen on the practice field. The Seahawks signed cornerback Trevon Diggs and offensive tackle Bobby Hart to the 53-man roster on Monday.

They placed running back George Holani on injured reserve. Seattle had another roster spot available after waiving rookie defensive tackle Deven Eastern last week.