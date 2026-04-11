Seahawks QB Sam Darnold out vs. Cardinals with quad injury, Drew Lock to start

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold will miss Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals with a quadriceps injury, coach Mike Macdonald announced Wednesday. Drew Lock will start in his place, with Jalen Milroe as backup.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold will miss Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals with a quadriceps injury, head coach Mike Macdonald announced Wednesday. Darnold is considered week-to-week and will not be placed on injured reserve, Macdonald said.

There is a possibility he plays in Week 10 against the Raiders before the team's bye in Week 11. Darnold suffered the quad injury on the final possession of Monday night's loss to the Chicago Bears at Lumen Field. He also cracked a rib on the second play of the game, per Macdonald. Macdonald said Darnold toughed it out and played through the rib injury.

Also read Seahawks Reacts Survey: Is Sam Darnold Seattle’s starting quarterback in 2027?

Drew Lock Named Starting Quarterback

Darnold walked off the field on his own power and took part in his usual post-game press conference. Drew Lock will start in Darnold's place, marking his second start of the year. Lock started Week 1 against the New England Patriots. He had been serving as the emergency third quarterback behind Jalen Milroe for the past two weeks after suffering his own injury to his right elbow.

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Macdonald said Lock was hurt during a practice in the rain a couple of weeks ago and has not done a lot of throwing since then. Lock has been recovering from an elbow injury and it is unknown if he is 100% healthy. Macdonald said, He's able to throw. How much, we're working through that right now.

That's the best way to put it. He's going to throw the ball throughout the week, but we're just going to manage it. Milroe will back up Lock and will also get reps in practice in case Lock's elbow issue persists. If needed, Macdonald said, the team could bring in another quarterback for roster depth before Sunday.

Lock Performance Against Cardinals

In his first start of the year against the Cardinals in Week 2, Lock threw for 235 yards and three touchdowns on 19-of-26 passing in a 31-7 win. Lock has thrown four touchdowns with no interceptions this season. Last season, Lock started the last time Seattle played Arizona, and the Seahawks won 31-7. Darnold has thrown 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions, which is second in the league, and has completed 60.2% of his throws.

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Monday night's loss to Chicago dropped Seattle to 4-4 on the season, placing them tied for second in the NFC West with the Rams. Because of a strong NFC North, the team is not currently in playoff position. Macdonald said Darnold will be re-assessed next week. The Seahawks have full confidence in Lock and Milroe, Macdonald told local reporters.

Seahawks May Add Quarterback Depth

We have full confidence in those guys and will have a plan in place, he said. Macdonald also said of Darnold, He's tough as nails. He'll be back sooner than later, I'm sure. Darnold's injury, while not serious enough to send him to injured reserve, which would force him to miss four games, is serious enough that the club may add a quarterback this week, Macdonald said.