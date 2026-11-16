Seahawks’ playoff picture doesn’t improve despite win

The Seahawks couldn’t quite move into playoff position on Sunday.

The Seattle Seahawks won and the Green Bay Packers lost, so the Seahawks are tied for the seventh and final playoff spot in the NFC.

That was as good as the Seahawks could hope for entering Sunday, so we’ll take it. The Los Angeles Rams also won, so Seattle and L.A. first have to settle the NFC West tiebreaker. The Seahawks are 2-1 in the division while the Rams are 1-2. Seattle gets the tiebreaker.

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The Seahawks and Packers then head to the Wild Card tiebreaker. Green Bay is 4-4 in the NFC while the Seahawks are 2-3, so Green Bay wins that tiebreaker. The Packers are 7th, the Seahawks are 8th, the Rams are 9th. In the NFC North, the three-way tie goes to the Detroit Lions because of their win over the Vikings.

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They are undefeated in the three-way head-to-head. The Vikings are next because they have a win over Chicago. Seahawks have work to do to get back into the NFC playoff pictureIt’s Friday afternoon and the Seahawks are in the Super Bowl. Forget work and listen to JPG preview the game.

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