With the Seattle Seahawks dancing with a playoff spot and every little edge mattering, it’s worth keeping an eye on our future opponents.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua practices before the game Las Vegas Raiders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Los Angeles Rams have had a season that seems to be a stress test for Murphy’s Law.

It’s as if their hubris in attempting to build such a stacked super team. Myles Garrett’s knee, the pair of game-altering referee calls against Denver, Davante Adams’s hamstring, Kobie Turner’s groin, Harrison Mevis’s everything, the list goes on. And when I say the list goes on, I mean it. As in, it has gone on to the point where star wide receiver Puka Nacua is now believed to be out for the remainder of the regular season at minimum.

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Sean McVay declared yesterday he would miss a couple months, which would make him a longshot to be back for even the wild card round, if the Rams make it at all. Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua runs with the ball against the Washington Commanders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Puka already missed three games in September after sustaining a different injury in Melbourne against the San Francisco 49ers.

While he’s been quite productive in the games he’s played, it’s been a mess of a contract year for Puka. With the Rams having almost no margin for error, they now need to mount a late season push without one of their most important players. That late season push includes the Seahawks, who they play in weeks 16 and 18 this year.

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Previously, when Nacua was placed on injured reserve, it was believed that he would be back in time for both of those massive matchups. Now, we know he won’t be around. If the Rams are even still in the playoff hunt by the time we get there, winning those games is much harder. Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua scores a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect This is a pretty big deal. Puka has been a difficult cover for the Seahawks in prior games. His first career game was against the Seahawks, actually, where he went for 10 catches and 119 yards. Last year, he dropped 225 yards and 2 touchdowns in the week 16 affair, and then had 165 yards and a touchdown in the NFC Title game.

They couldn’t stop him. This feels like it might be more than just the end of Puka for the 2026 season. This feels like Nacua’s time as a Ram might be drawing to a close. The team hasn’t extended him yet despite his immense production, and it’s hard to imagine they’d be more amenable to it after this season.

Particularly with so much in flux for the team going forward. Los Angeles Chargers tight end Oronde Gadsden runs after a catch against Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Despite his problems, both off-field and on-field, he will be very much in demand on the open market.

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There’s no reason why he wouldn’t command $40 million a year, and the Rams might prefer to spend their money on players like Kobie Turner and Steve Avila. It wouldn’t shock me if we never deal with Puka the Ram again, barring a longshot playoff matchup. Brendon Nelson has been a passionate Seattle Seahawks fan since 1996, and began covering the team and the NFL at large on YouTube in 2007.

His work is focused on trending topics, data and analytics. Brendon graduated from the University of Washington-Tacoma in 2011 and lives in Lakewood, WA.