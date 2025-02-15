Seahawks Offseason Focus: Offensive Line, Geno Smith, and More NFL News

This article examines the Seattle Seahawks' offseason plans, particularly their efforts to bolster the offensive line and the future of quarterback Geno Smith. It also touches on other NFL teams' offseason moves, coaching changes, and player performance analysis.

The article delves into various NFL topics, focusing primarily on the Seattle Seahawks ' offseason preparations. It highlights the team's hopes for offensive line improvement under new coordinator Klint Kubiak , examines the role of veteran players like Geno Smith and Tyler Lockett, and discusses the impact of rookie wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba .

The article also touches upon other NFL teams, including the Arizona Cardinals and their potential interest in quarterback Daniel Jones, the coaching changes within the Cardinals organization, and the Los Angeles Rams' key offseason needs. Further discussions include the San Francisco 49ers' contract negotiations with quarterback Brock Purdy, the Philadelphia Eagles' recent Super Bowl victory, and the broader NFL landscape with tiers of contending and rebuilding teams. The article also explores individual player performances, tackling statistics, coaching evaluations, and potential trades for the upcoming offseason.





