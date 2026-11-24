The Seattle Seahawks boast a top-ranked defense but face offensive challenges with players like Jaxon Smith-Njigba underperforming. As they trail in scoring metrics, questions arise about roster decisions and the impact of injuries, contrasting their current playoff status with their previous championship run.

Go ahead and call me a madman for what I’m about to suggest but, so be it! No matter how you feel about the player, he absolutely has clear talent.

On the other hand, anybody else on the Seattle Seahawks roster whose name isn’t the hyphenated moniker of Jaxon Smith-Njigba is struggling to get open. At this point, I miss both of Jake Bobo and Cody White… hell, I miss Paul Richardson. Now, it’s easy to point out that Aiyuk has not played in over two years, since suffering an ACL and MCL tear. He was 26 when that rehab began, and he could reasonably now be fully healed.

Also read The Seahawks offense is not all Brian Fleury’s fault

At his peak, before that injury,Last year, the Seattle Seahawks rode to a golden championship, anchored by the No. 1 scoring defense in the league . They were accompanied by an offense that was no slouch either: 10th in rushing yards, 7th in yards gained and No. 3 in points scored. In 2026 thus far in, the defense is once again dominating, leading the league in yards allowed per game .

The Hawks offense hasn’t been as good. The point scoring unit has seen a run game resurgence recently, and ranks 12th in rush yards per game, but is only 15th in yards per game and 16th in points per game , they played a very close game against a very good L.A.

Rams team in the NFC championship to even get there. The offense needs to pick it WAY up if Seattle still harbors championship hopes and dreams. , the Niners look like the class of the NFC and maybe even the NFL. Can Sam Darnold keep up with that offense?

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Score against that defense? The Seahawks are currently outside of the playoff picture in the NFC. How about rolling the dice with a guy who has been a guy and would love nothing more than to join his old team’s division rival and become a huge thorn in their side. Let’s also not lose sight of the idea that having a legit WR2 could feasibly open up even more opportunities for JSN to feast and help the offense achieve balance.

Balance is a word that has not typically described the Seattle Seahawks in 2026. Whether discussing defensive vs. offensive performance, or even offensive passing vs. offensive rushing. In the only game this year in which Seattle had an individual running back rack up 100 yards on the ground, the Hawks used Smith-Njigba on slants more than usual.

“1,000%. That’s kinda my game. Definitely attack middle of the field, something I’m comfortable with, something I’ve been doing for a very, very long time. So, to be able to run all routes, you know: in the middle of the field, line up outside, go-balls… everything just opens up and I can use everything to my advantage.

”Stressing defenses and pulling coverage can help Seattle’s megastar wideout as well as help the run game get a little space to breathe. Just as long as he’s not stressing and pulling on the patience of coaches and teammates. The beautiful thing is that he doesn’t hold the leverage, and Seattle can sign him to a contract that is easy to get out of, in the event of locker room unrest.

He’s already the outsider in the middle of the season, with motivation to stay on track and stick it to the 49ers. Bring him in to force defenses to play honest, let Tory Horton learn from his route-running acumen and willingness to block, then release him if he starts becoming a distraction. It’s a possible half year rental contract for god’s sake.

: “In all likelihood, Brandon would probably sign with a team that knows him, somebody that has somehow been affiliated with him either in college or the 49ers. ”Now, Washington would’ve been the perfect fit. They feature his old college QB, Jayden Daniels and are in need of more receiving talent after Terry McLaurin was lost for the season… only thing is that B.A. burned that bridge himself, y’all!.

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More likely, Seattle will want to see what they can do to make his job even easier, with the running backs getting back healthy and new linemen getting settled in their spots. Go and get a guy he’s worked with, in San Francisco. The maligned Sarnold played by the Bay back in 2023. He played in 10 games that year, with Aiyuk on the field for 9 of them.

Darnold only recorded more than 14 attempts in two of those games, and Aiyuk 138 yards receiving in them; yet the real point is that they’ve played together and worked together in the same system before, as teammates. It was a year in which Aiyuk received Second-Team All-Pro honors. Some will not be a fan of this, as Mr. Aiyuk went off online in ways that garnered a lot of negative attention.

Sometimes the player and opportunity are just too good; just ask the Seattle Seahawks. They’ve always believed in their culture and have taken chances on guys with “character concerns,” such as Percy Harvin, Marshawn Lynch, Bruce Irvin, Frank Clark, Malik McDowell, Aldon Smith, Josh Gordon, and this year’s signing of Terrion Arnold. Not all of those names worked out, but sometimes it’s worth taking a swing. This is a swing that is coming right down the pike.

I’m just going to hope that he doesn’t go to other potential NFC contenders like the Vikings or Rams and stay head down for long enough to help either of them do damage against the Seahawks. I’m sure the Bills could use his help. If Seattle is serious about another deep run, this is the last major lever you can pull. Should the Seahawks hold Quenton Nelson out of the 49ers game?

Seahawks legend Mike Holmgren’s Hall of Fame induction delayed… again The Hall of Fame’s ongoing snub of Mike Holmgren continues. Will the logjam for coaches be broken anytime soon? Drew Lock has outplayed Sam Darnold all season. With a bye week to decide, Mike Macdonald can do what Pete Carroll did in 2012 and give the job to the best quarterback, not the presumed starter.

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