Seahawks' Offense Has a Lot of Pressure in Week 10 vs Raiders

Week 9 was an opportunity for the Seattle Seahawks to build some good habits. The Seahawks’ offense didn’t have any explosive plays in last Sunday’s 17-3 home w

Aug 15, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Brian Fleury during the first half against the Dallas Cowboys at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectover the Arizona Cardinals, but that wasn’t the goal.

The goal for offense was for offensive coordinator Brian Fleury to develop rhythm and better chemistry with his play-calling and feel for the game. , his offensive coaching staff, and the players to keep that momentum going. There should be plenty of opportunities for the Seahawks to expand their offense to find some explosiveness on Sunday as they face the Las Vegas Raiders, who have one of the league’s worst defenses.

Also read NFL Week 10 Betting Report: Can Cousins Save Vikings' Meager Offense?

Oct 11, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed runs after a catch against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectgoing for the Seahawks’ offense. JSN leads the league in receiving yards , receiving touchdowns and passing-game first downs . Outside of him, several players haven’t been utilized efficiently or have been injured.

This game should be a great opportunity for rookie running back Jadarian Price and wide receiver Rashid Shaheed to get a great rhythm going. ​Price led the team in receiving yards in the Cardinals’ win last week. He showed he can be utilized as a dynamic weapon, but, where he has shown flashes. The same could be said for Shaheed, but in the receiving game.

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In the seven games played this season, he has caught 16 receptions for 163 yards. He has had more success recently in the open field. ​Fleury needs to find ways to comfortably utilize Price and Shaheed while building more rhythm with the offense. He has a great chance on Sunday versus the Raiders.

Las Vegas ranks last in the league in scoring defense, total defense and rushing defense. The Raiders are also second-to-last in pass defense. This game should be the perfect opportunity to get a rhythm and the offense’s chemistry going. Nov 8, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Brian Fleury during the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field.

Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect ​The Seahawks started last season with an explosive performance, but slowed down in the second half of the schedule. Seattle has an opportunity to do the opposite with a slow start but a strong finish. If Fleury leads the Seahawks to their strongest performance this season against the Raiders, it will create even more momentum as the team heads into the bye week in Week 11.

​This would allow the offense to build off their recent good performance for two weeks of self-reflection. The Seahawks could also get quarterback Sam Darnold, left tackle Charles Cross and left guard Quenton Nelson back from injuries during the bye week or Week 12 on the road versus the San Francisco 49ers.. Four of the games are against teams with winning records.

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The Seahawks have a road game versus the 49ers in Week 12, home against the Dallas Cowboys , home against the New York Giants , at the Philadelphia Eagles , home against the Los Angeles Rams , at the Carolina Panthers and at the Rams to end the regular season. Michael Hanich is a long-time sports journalist with experience across print, digital, and television.

He is currently a producer and reporter for WKRG News 5 in Mobile, Alabama, and has covered Alabama football, Auburn football and basketball, and various college and pro teams for Gulf Coast Media and YardBarker.