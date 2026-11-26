The Los Angeles Rams' victory over the Green Bay Packers allows the Seattle Seahawks to temporarily take the lead in the Wild Card chase, putting them in control of their postseason fate heading into Week 12 against the San Francisco 49ers.

Here’s where the Seahawks stand in the NFC playoff picture after the Rams beat up the Packers on Thanksgiving Eve. The Seattle Seahawks have fallen in the NFC West standings as a result of the Los Angeles Rams’ 26-13 Thanksgiving Eve win over the Green Bay Packers, but there is a silver lining here for the reigning Super Bowl champions.

Green Bay has dropped to 6-5 after losing its third game over the last five weeks. Seattle is now ahead of the Packers in the Wild Card chase. While the Seahawks are behind the Rams by a half-game, they currently own the division record tiebreaker on their fierce rivals. This means that the Seahawks control their Wild Card fate, starting with Week 12 against the San Francisco 49ers.16.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Arizona Cardinals If the Seahawks defeat the 49ers, Seattle is the 7-seed heading into Week 13. A loss? They drop to No. 9 and behind the Packers on the conference record tiebreaker. It’s not a dagger to their postseason hopes, but their margin for error would be about as thin as dental floss.