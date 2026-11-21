The Seahawks made some changes. Financially, that is.

Hey! Mookie here filling in the remaining Pre-Snap Reads links since Terrance had a prior engagement to go to. In Today’s Links we’ve got contract restructure news, the case for JSN for MVP, Brian Fleury’s job security, and more!

It’s all Seattle Seahawks bye week discussion. Stacy Rost: 2 numbers that matter as Seahawks enter stretch run - Seattle Sports As the Seahawks take their bye week, Stacy Rost looks at one positive number and one number that needs to improve over the final seven games. The Seahawks reportedly restructured the contracts of three players to create almost $10 million in cap space, prompting questions about how they might use it.

Also read Seahawks legendary coach will have to wait at least another year for Hall of Fame nod

Jaxon Smith-Njigba took a seat on the bench last Sunday in Las Vegas and began catching his breath after his latest signature play in a season filled with themThere’s a reason only a handful of teams have repeat as Super Bowl champions, a lesson the Seahawks have learned the hard way so far in a highly competitive NFC. Curtis Allen: Seahawks Restructure Three Contracts, A Brief Analysis of the Implications - Seahawks Draft Blog This morning, news broke of the Seahawks picking up nearly $10 million of cap space by restructuring the contracts of Sam Darnold, Ernest Jones and Julian Love.

To accomplish this, they converted some 2026 salary to a signing bonus and added void years to stretch out the cap hits.12s, make your voices heard on the SB Nation app! Josh Johnson Start Confirmed After Carson Beck Downgraded - Cardinals.comWant to make your voice heard and be a part of our Seahawks fan community?

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Create a Field Gulls account and contribute toNFL suspends Puka Nacua for games he’s not playing in anywayThe Hall of Fame’s ongoing snub of Mike Holmgren continues. Will the logjam for coaches be broken anytime soon? Tory Horton’s crucial kickoff play earns him NFC Special Teams Player of the Week The Seahawks special teamer has to be the first to win an award and be flagged for the same play, right?

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